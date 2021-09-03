Can you help name new Port of Dundee quay? Launch of £5,000 schools competition

Port of Dundee owner Forth Ports is seeking help from school pupils as a £40 million investment nears completion.

Forth Ports is creating Scotland’s most capable heavy lift quayside at Dundee in a bid to bring renewables and decommissioning projects to the city.

The work has been on-going since August 2020 and the quay will be operational this month.

Now, Forth Ports is seeking the help of school pupils in Tayside and Fife.

It has prizes worth more than £5,000 as it looks for a new name and artwork for the quay.

Quay’s name to ‘last generations’

Launching the competition, senior port manager David Webster said: “This is an exciting time for the Port of Dundee as we create a port of the future.

“Our new quayside will play an important part in the offshore renewables industry and support Scotland’s ambition to net zero.

“We were keen to get the next generation in our local communities involved in the port and in particular with this new quayside project which we will formally open later this year.

“As a dad of three, I know first-hand that young people have some amazing ideas and we want all primary and secondary schools in our local communities to get involved.

“We would like them to help us to draw the port of the future but very importantly choose a name for the quayside.

“The winning name will become part of the future of the port and will last for generations.”

Prizes for winners

Secondary school pupils are asked to suggest a name for the new quay which reflects the future of the port. The name should be brief, pronounceable and appropriate.

The winning pupil will receive a £100 voucher and their school will receive £3,000. There are also runners-up prizes of a £25 voucher.

Primary school pupils are asked to draw or paint a picture which reflects the port’s future. It should be a strong image that’s aesthetically pleasing.

The winner will be rewarded with a £30 voucher and their school will win £2,000. Runners-up will have £15 vouchers.

In addition, all winners will be offered the opportunity of one week’s work placement at the Port of Dundee, if appropriate.

Mr Webster added: “We want to make sure that schools are rewarded for taking part in this competition too.

“We hope that the cash prize will help contribute to school funds as well as older individuals benefiting from the opportunity to have a work placement experience at the port.

“I am very excited to see what the young people come up with and we want to hear all ideas.”

Major transformation of Port of Dundee

At the east end of the port, a quay has been demolished and more than a dozen buildings have been torn down across a vast area.

As well as the new quay, a site the size of 20 football pitches has been cleared and resurfaced.

It will be used to assemble all 54 turbines required for the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind development.

“The quayside is built and we are currently finishing some of the surrounding areas,” Mr Webster said.

“Over the past few months we have started to use some of the completed areas for renewable project activity, such as the O2 tidal turbine, the importation of the Seagreen wind farm onshore substation parts amongst a number of other activities.

“We even had a cruise ship visit the facility.

“We are looking forward to the handover from GRAHAM, who built the quay, later this month.”

How to enter

The closing date of the competition is September 30 at 5pm.

All entries are to be sent by email only to comps@thecourier.co.uk along with your name, age and name of school.

A judging panel will select the winners with the results to be announced in The Courier in November.