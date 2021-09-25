Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Royal Mail confirm ‘number of positive cases’ at Dundee delivery office

By James Simpson
September 25 2021, 3.28pm Updated: September 25 2021, 3.31pm
Post Thumbnail

Royal Mail have confirmed they carried out an “enhanced clean” of their Dundee West Deliver Office after a number of confirmed Covid cases in recent days.

It is understood as many as 20 positive tests have been confirmed, but the Baird Avenue building has remained open.

Dundee West Delivery Office in Baird Avenue, Dundee.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said there had been a “number of positive cases” as staff working with those individuals have been advised to take a PCR test.

The growing number of cases comes as it was revealed fifty further people had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland on Friday September 24.

One man who didn’t wish to be named said the number of those testing positive at the sorting office had been “worrying”.

He added: “There have been over 20 positive cases in the past few days. This is a big Covid-19 outbreak and it is worrying.

“Staff could be going in and out of a number of places on a daily basis.”

Royal Mail said they have put in a number of preventive measures in place to protect staff and customers.

‘We have carried out an enhanced clean’

A Royal Mail spokeswoman added: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“Following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 at the Dundee West Delivery Office, we have carried out an enhanced clean of the area, and colleagues who have worked with the individuals have all been notified and have been advised to take PCR tests as a precaution.

“Throughout the pandemic, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first.

“We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues, including making lateral flow tests available for colleagues to use in our offices.”

