Covid: Royal Mail confirm ‘number of positive cases’ at Dundee delivery office

Royal Mail have confirmed they carried out an “enhanced clean” of their Dundee West Deliver Office after a number of confirmed Covid cases in recent days.

It is understood as many as 20 positive tests have been confirmed, but the Baird Avenue building has remained open.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said there had been a “number of positive cases” as staff working with those individuals have been advised to take a PCR test.

The growing number of cases comes as it was revealed fifty further people had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland on Friday September 24.

One man who didn’t wish to be named said the number of those testing positive at the sorting office had been “worrying”.

He added: “There have been over 20 positive cases in the past few days. This is a big Covid-19 outbreak and it is worrying.

“Staff could be going in and out of a number of places on a daily basis.”

Royal Mail said they have put in a number of preventive measures in place to protect staff and customers.

‘We have carried out an enhanced clean’

A Royal Mail spokeswoman added: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“Following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 at the Dundee West Delivery Office, we have carried out an enhanced clean of the area, and colleagues who have worked with the individuals have all been notified and have been advised to take PCR tests as a precaution.

“Throughout the pandemic, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first.

“We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues, including making lateral flow tests available for colleagues to use in our offices.”