Brian Cox: MSP writes to Lord Provost asking for actor to be awarded Freedom of Dundee

An MSP has written to Dundee’s Lord Provost to join calls for actor Brian Cox to be awarded the freedom of the city.

In a letter to Ian Borthwick, Scottish Labour politician Michael Marra – who is also a councillor in the city – has asked for the issue to be added to the council’s agenda.

Mr Marra says Cox – who is currently starring in the third series of the popular drama Succession – has done a significant amount for Dundee during his illustrious career.

It comes after Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth, whose character Bob Servant was played by Cox on TV, wrote in The Courier calling for the 75-year-old to receive the accolade.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, the actor responded to that call by saying it would be the “icing on an incredible cake”.

In his letter, Mr Marra wrote: “Mr Cox was born and raised in Dundee shortly after WWII; a difficult time for many in the city.

“It is to his credit and a matter of civic pride that he has turned those challenges into a globally successful career on stage and on screen that has brought joy to so many people across the world.”

Mr Marra also described Cox as “an extremely gifted actor” and a “rare talent.”

He added: “Mr Cox’s intimate connection to our city as a son of Dundee is well known, frequently observed upon, and has helped to raise the profile of the city.

“To my mind, Cox’s contribution to our cultural landscape is highly significant.

“It is absolutely right and proper that he should be awarded the freedom of the city of Dundee.”

When contacted by The Courier, Mr Borthwick said it was too early to make a comment on the request at this time.

The calls come as Cox releases an autobiography, detailing his “rags to riches” story.

What is the Freedom of Dundee?

The Freedom of Dundee is an honorary title bestowed upon select individuals, who are given the title of “Burgess”.

Historically, the freedom of the city would grant holders of the title the right to vote, and gave honoured military units permission to march into the city with “drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed”.

Chief among those who received the Freedom of Dundee in the past were politicians.

They included Sir John Leng, MP for Dundee and founder of the Evening Telegraph, who was awarded the freedom of the city in 1902.

Dundee MP Thomas Johnston received the honour in 1947.

The roll also includes several past prime ministers. Herbert Henry Asquith received the honour in October 1912, while he was prime minister and MP for East Fife.

Other prime ministers given the honour included James Ramsay MacDonald and Stanley Baldwin, while the Queen Mother and the Black Watch were recognised in 1954.

American ambassador to the UK, Whitelaw Reid, became a Burgess in 1906 for, among other reasons, “testimony of the high regard entertained by the citizens of Dundee for the American people”.

Emma Grace Marryat, the half-sister of James Caird, was awarded the freedom of the city in 1918 for the gifts of the Caird Hall, Caird Park and Belmont Estate.

Other recipients include one-time Lord Provost Maurice McManus, who was given the title in 1981, Dundee Parish Church minister William Macmillan and former Dundee United manager and chairman Jim McLean.