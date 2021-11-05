Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee parking permit scheme consultations set to relaunch after delays

By Steven Rae
November 5 2021, 11.11am
Dundee parking permit consultation
Parking permits could be introduced to several areas of Dundee.

Consultations on parking permits for residents in various parts of Dundee are to resume after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city council plans to speak to residents in Coldside, Maryfield and the West End about the plans later this month.

It comes after the council faced criticism for not resuming a consultation in the West End, which was started then halted due to Covid.

The proposed schemes could be brought in to limit commuter parking in each of the wards and to help locals get parked near their homes.

‘Parking permit schemes need local support’

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “There is a strong will to ensure that residents’ parking schemes are brought in with the understanding, engagement and support of the communities involved.

“Unfortunately, as with many plans, our blueprint for engaging on this topic was disrupted by the pandemic but now that the situation is more stable the time is right to re-boot the process.”

Residents will be asked about various issues such as how and when the schemes should be rolled out and how much the costs will be to various groups.

Dundee parking permit consultation
Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee.

There will be two online meetings on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17, both starting at 7pm.

This stage of consultation will close on December 10 and a report highlighting feedback from community groups and members of the public will be put to councillors.

If approved, the schemes will be introduced area by area starting in Coldside, with a review of their effectiveness after two years.

Local councillors and community workers will be fully briefed on how the proposals will affect each Dundee community before they are implemented.

Parking permits introduced to some areas in 1970s

Residents’ parking schemes were first introduced in Dundee in 1977 in response to specific difficulties which existed in the Broughty Ferry and city centre areas. The Menzieshill scheme was introduced in 2003.

Under the terms of the scheme, applications for residents’ parking permits are considered from occupiers of properties within the Traffic Regulation Orders for Residents’ Parking Schemes.

Residents near Tannadice and Dens to be offered free parking permits

