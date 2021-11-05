Dundee parking permit scheme consultations set to relaunch after delays

An error occurred. Please try again.

Consultations on parking permits for residents in various parts of Dundee are to resume after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city council plans to speak to residents in Coldside, Maryfield and the West End about the plans later this month.

It comes after the council faced criticism for not resuming a consultation in the West End, which was started then halted due to Covid.

The proposed schemes could be brought in to limit commuter parking in each of the wards and to help locals get parked near their homes.

‘Parking permit schemes need local support’

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “There is a strong will to ensure that residents’ parking schemes are brought in with the understanding, engagement and support of the communities involved.

“Unfortunately, as with many plans, our blueprint for engaging on this topic was disrupted by the pandemic but now that the situation is more stable the time is right to re-boot the process.”

Residents will be asked about various issues such as how and when the schemes should be rolled out and how much the costs will be to various groups.

There will be two online meetings on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17, both starting at 7pm.

This stage of consultation will close on December 10 and a report highlighting feedback from community groups and members of the public will be put to councillors.

If approved, the schemes will be introduced area by area starting in Coldside, with a review of their effectiveness after two years.

Local councillors and community workers will be fully briefed on how the proposals will affect each Dundee community before they are implemented.

Parking permits introduced to some areas in 1970s

Residents’ parking schemes were first introduced in Dundee in 1977 in response to specific difficulties which existed in the Broughty Ferry and city centre areas. The Menzieshill scheme was introduced in 2003.

Under the terms of the scheme, applications for residents’ parking permits are considered from occupiers of properties within the Traffic Regulation Orders for Residents’ Parking Schemes.