Dundee boss James McPake escapes SFA suspension following Aberdeen red card

Dundee will have manager James McPake in the dugout this weekend.
The SFA held a disciplinary hearing for the Dens Park boss on Thursday following his red card against Aberdeen.
And the governing body today issued a “not proved” verdict to the charge of misconduct, meaning no further action will be taken.
With the Dons chasing a late equaliser on October 16, the Dundee boss threw the ball away as Aberdeen man Jack McKenzie won a throw-in.
Some pushing and shoving in the home dugout ensued with McPake watching on as McKenzie hit the floor.
Referee Colin Steven then showed McPake a red card, prompting yesterday’s Hampden hearing.
After the October clash, McPake said: “It was a heated game which these games are.
“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”
