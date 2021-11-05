Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake escapes SFA suspension following Aberdeen red card

By George Cran
November 5 2021, 11.20am Updated: November 5 2021, 12.10pm
James McPake was shown a red card against Aberdeen
James McPake was shown a red card against Aberdeen

Dundee will have manager James McPake in the dugout this weekend.

The SFA held a disciplinary hearing for the Dens Park boss on Thursday following his red card against Aberdeen.

And the governing body today issued a “not proved” verdict to the charge of misconduct, meaning no further action will be taken.

With the Dons chasing a late equaliser on October 16, the Dundee boss threw the ball away as Aberdeen man Jack McKenzie won a throw-in.

Some pushing and shoving in the home dugout ensued with McPake watching on as McKenzie hit the floor.

Referee Colin Steven then showed McPake a red card, prompting yesterday’s Hampden hearing.

McPake sees red.

After the October clash, McPake said: “It was a heated game which these games are.

“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”

‘No issues at all’ with Paul McMullan says Dundee boss James McPake after first-half sub – his reaction proved it

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier