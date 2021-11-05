Dundee boss James McPake escapes SFA suspension following Aberdeen red card

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee will have manager James McPake in the dugout this weekend.

The SFA held a disciplinary hearing for the Dens Park boss on Thursday following his red card against Aberdeen.

And the governing body today issued a “not proved” verdict to the charge of misconduct, meaning no further action will be taken.

James McPake attended a principal hearing with the SFA on Thursday after receiving a red card during our match with Aberdeen in October. The outcome of the hearing was ‘not proved’ and there will be no further action taken #thedee https://t.co/G8Ntft8TTC — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 5, 2021

With the Dons chasing a late equaliser on October 16, the Dundee boss threw the ball away as Aberdeen man Jack McKenzie won a throw-in.

Some pushing and shoving in the home dugout ensued with McPake watching on as McKenzie hit the floor.

Referee Colin Steven then showed McPake a red card, prompting yesterday’s Hampden hearing.

After the October clash, McPake said: “It was a heated game which these games are.

“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”