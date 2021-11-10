Firefighters tackle dramatic shed fire on Dundee street

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on Hospital Street in Dundee on Wednesday evening.

One appliance rushed to the blaze just after 5pm on Wednesday.

The fire service confirmed that a shed was alight in the area, with firefighters on the scene for just under an hour.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a premises on Hospital Street in Dundee at 5:15pm after receiving a report of shed on fire.

“We were on the scene by 5:22pm.

“One appliance was sent out and two jets were used.

“We received the stop message at 5:44pm and the appliance left the scene at 6:10pm.”