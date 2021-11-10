Firefighters tackle dramatic shed fire on Dundee street By Katy Scott November 10 2021, 10.07pm Updated: November 11 2021, 9.24am Firefighters on the scene on Hospital Street in Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on Hospital Street in Dundee on Wednesday evening. One appliance rushed to the blaze just after 5pm on Wednesday. The fire service confirmed that a shed was alight in the area, with firefighters on the scene for just under an hour. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze originated from a shed. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a premises on Hospital Street in Dundee at 5:15pm after receiving a report of shed on fire. “We were on the scene by 5:22pm. “One appliance was sent out and two jets were used. “We received the stop message at 5:44pm and the appliance left the scene at 6:10pm.” More from The Courier VIDEO: Police investigating as newly-installed COP26 bench set on fire at Dundee’s urban beach Amazon driver jailed after fire crews find his £30k cannabis factory above blazing Perth kebab shop Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at ‘early stage’ of buildings review, MSPs told New Scottish fireworks laws promised after ‘horrific’ attacks on firefighters