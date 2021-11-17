‘Someone could be killed’: Police investigation after taxis pelted with stones in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Taxi drivers fear someone could be killed after several vehicles were targeted with stones in Dundee.

Police Scotland confirmed they are now investigating two separate incidents on Pitkerro Road in recent days.

A spokesman said a vehicle was damaged on Tuesday evening as it was passing by the Swannie Ponds.

Another taxi was also targeted in a similar incident on Friday November 12 at around 10.45pm.

Taxi driver union representative Chris Elder said incidents of this nature had “ramped-up” in recent months.

‘It’s not a surprise’

He said: “It’s not a surprise to hear of taxis or buses being targeted in this manner but that doesn’t make it any less concerning.

“In the last few weeks these matters seem to have ramped-up as the darker nights have crept in.

“I wasn’t aware of the two episodes on Pitkerro Road but there was a similar incident a few weeks back where another taxi was damaged in the same area.

“The youths responsible were on electric scooters and they caused damage to the taxi and another car. The taxi needed a new windshield.

“This has happened in many parts of Dundee over the years but the problem area at the moment seems to be the area near the Morgan Academy.

“Some drivers have also mentioned other incidents on the Arbroath Road near Baffin Street.

“It’s a serious matter that needs more attention, the reality is somebody could be killed if a driver needs to swerve if their vehicle is struck.”

Mr Elder believed “more engagement” with school pupils could go a long way to help address the situation.

‘Curb the behaviour’

He added: “It’s difficult for police to catch those responsible – especially when there may be more pressing incidents.

“The problem with taxis being struck does seem to be more problematic during the week at the moment.

“Maybe some more engagement with youths by local policing and more regular patrols around problem areas could go a long way to curb the behaviour.

“I’d certainly be open to working with local policing to go into the school and just highlighting the dangers of throwing stones at moving vehicles.”

Licensing board convener Stewart Hunter condemned those responsible for the recent incidents on the Pitkerro Road.

He added: “As Chris has alluded to there could have been serious consequences in either of these incidents.

“I absolutely condemn anyone targeting vehicles on the road. I’m assured police will be taking the appropriate action to track down those responsible.

“Anyone who has been involved in these incidents needs to have a serious think about their actions as the ramifications could have been significant.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of stones thrown at cars on Pitkerro Road in Dundee around 10.45pm on Friday, November 12.

“We were also made aware of a vehicle damaged with stones in the area of Pitkerro Road shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 16.

“Inquiries to identify those involved in both incidents are ongoing.

“We would encourage anyone involved to consider the risks and potential consequences of such mindless behaviour.”