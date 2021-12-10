Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Affordable’ flats with views of V&A museum to replace Dundee job centre building

By Steven Rae
December 10 2021, 4.15pm Updated: December 10 2021, 4.45pm
Cater jobcentre Dundee flats
The plans will see the former job centre turned into 49 flats.

Plans to add 11 more flats to a project transforming a former job centre have been approved by Dundee City Council.

An initial move to transform the former Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) building in Gellatly Street had already been approved but developers have now secured permission for a total of 49 units.

The development by property company Cater will include a five-storey extension and demolition of part of the building.

The building at the junction of Gellatly Street and Dock Street.

The statement says the flats will benefit from views of Slessor Gardens, V&A Dundee and the River Tay.

The firm has increased the number of homes and fully taken over the application, having formerly been in partnership with property developer McGill.

Proposed design images of the flats are still to be released.

One, two and three-bedroom flats

The development will consist of 32 one-bedroom flats, 14 with two bedrooms and four with three bedrooms.

Hillcrest Housing Association has agreed to be the landlord for the properties, as long as the planning conditions are met.

The 17,000 square-foot site sits on the corner of Gellatly Street and one of Dundee’s main roads Dock Street. It forms part of Dundee’s waterfront project, which is currently going through a £1 billion redevelopment.

Cater spokesman Ewan Gibson said: “We are very excited to have our first development in Dundee now approved and ready to move forward.

‘One of the best locations in Dundee’

“After a lengthy second planning application to increase the number of units to 49, we are proud to be providing a high level of new-build and regenerative conversion apartments to the area.

“It is a fantastic, listed building in one of the best locations in the city and will provide a great addition to the continued redevelopment of the Dundee waterfront.”

The design statement says that as the flats are to be developed for Hillcrest as affordable for rent, the housing association has established a permit agreement with Dundee City Council to use the multi-storey car park to the opposite side of Gellatly Street.

Permits will be made available for Gellatly Street Car Park in a deal with Dundee City Council.

The jobcentre was closed by the DWP in 2011, with operations moved to Wellgate House. The DWP said the closure was a cost-saving measure, as it “couldn’t afford to carry on paying for buildings which they don’t need”.

A spokesman for Hillcrest said the firm is excited to see the development come to fruition and seeing more social-rent homes in the city.

