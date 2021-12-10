‘Affordable’ flats with views of V&A museum to replace Dundee job centre building

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to add 11 more flats to a project transforming a former job centre have been approved by Dundee City Council.

An initial move to transform the former Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) building in Gellatly Street had already been approved but developers have now secured permission for a total of 49 units.

The development by property company Cater will include a five-storey extension and demolition of part of the building.

The statement says the flats will benefit from views of Slessor Gardens, V&A Dundee and the River Tay.

The firm has increased the number of homes and fully taken over the application, having formerly been in partnership with property developer McGill.

Proposed design images of the flats are still to be released.

One, two and three-bedroom flats

The development will consist of 32 one-bedroom flats, 14 with two bedrooms and four with three bedrooms.

Hillcrest Housing Association has agreed to be the landlord for the properties, as long as the planning conditions are met.

The 17,000 square-foot site sits on the corner of Gellatly Street and one of Dundee’s main roads Dock Street. It forms part of Dundee’s waterfront project, which is currently going through a £1 billion redevelopment.

Cater spokesman Ewan Gibson said: “We are very excited to have our first development in Dundee now approved and ready to move forward.

‘One of the best locations in Dundee’

“After a lengthy second planning application to increase the number of units to 49, we are proud to be providing a high level of new-build and regenerative conversion apartments to the area.

“It is a fantastic, listed building in one of the best locations in the city and will provide a great addition to the continued redevelopment of the Dundee waterfront.”

The design statement says that as the flats are to be developed for Hillcrest as affordable for rent, the housing association has established a permit agreement with Dundee City Council to use the multi-storey car park to the opposite side of Gellatly Street.

The jobcentre was closed by the DWP in 2011, with operations moved to Wellgate House. The DWP said the closure was a cost-saving measure, as it “couldn’t afford to carry on paying for buildings which they don’t need”.

A spokesman for Hillcrest said the firm is excited to see the development come to fruition and seeing more social-rent homes in the city.