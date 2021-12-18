Stobswell Forum issues final call for donations to give families a merry Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stobswell Forum has launched a final call for donations to ensure locals enjoy a fantastic Christmas.

The public has until the end of Saturday to drop off goodies for this year’s community appeal.

Staff and pupils of Morgan Academy handed over a haul of items on Friday afternoon.

And they are just one of 11 schools, business and organisations that have spent the last four weeks collecting for the worthy cause.

The forum is now preparing to give the last of the toys, groceries, toiletries and clothing to a range of charities.

Already, groups including WRASAC, One Parent Families, Young Parents Group and ADHD Support Group have received donations thanks to the generosity of locals.

And Dundee Foodbank, Taught by Mohammed and city primary schools are among those still to be given presents.

Stobswell Forum’s North Pole Post Office

Stobswell Forum members transformed their community hub into the North Pole Post Office at the end of November.

And from there, they have collected donations, taken letters to Santa and entertained children with a Christmas Mickey Trail.

This involved youngsters searching for Mickey Mouse and his array of Christmas hats in the windows of Stobswell shops.

It was set up in honour of Dundee-born John James ‘Jimmy’ MacDonald, who was the voice of Mickey Mouse and the original head of Walt Disney Productions.

This is the post office’s final day.

But the fun will continue with a Christmas light show finale on Wednesday.

Malcolm Street Pocket Park will be lit up in a dazzling show and light, accompanied by Christmas music.

And even Santa will put in an appearance to enjoy one of the hot drinks on offer.

‘We are incredibly grateful’

Stobswell Forum is over the moon with the response to its appeal.

Chairman Colin Clement said: “Once again we’ve been blown away by the overall response from the whole of Stobswell.

“It’s been fantastic and there’s still time left to donate.

“The community appeal and the response to the letters to Santa initiative have really shown what can happen when a whole community comes together.

“So many people have got involved, offering their time, their skills, donations and a warm drink and cake.

“And for every little thing, we are incredibly grateful.”