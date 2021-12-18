Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Stobswell Forum issues final call for donations to give families a merry Christmas

By Claire Warrender
December 18 2021, 7.50am Updated: December 18 2021, 9.59am
Victoria Tait collects donations for Stobswell Forum.
Victoria Tait collects the donations from Morgan Academy on behalf of the forum.

Stobswell Forum has launched a final call for donations to ensure locals enjoy a fantastic Christmas.

The public has until the end of Saturday to drop off goodies for this year’s community appeal.

Staff and pupils of Morgan Academy handed over a haul of items on Friday afternoon.

Victoria Tait collects donations from Morgan Academy headteacher Jonny Lothian and pupils. Picture Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And they are just one of 11 schools, business and organisations that have spent the last four weeks collecting for the worthy cause.

The forum is now preparing to give the last of the toys, groceries, toiletries and clothing to a range of charities.

Already, groups including WRASAC, One Parent Families, Young Parents Group and ADHD Support Group have received donations thanks to the generosity of locals.

And Dundee Foodbank, Taught by Mohammed and city primary schools are among those still to be given presents.

Stobswell Forum’s North Pole Post Office

Stobswell Forum members transformed their community hub into the North Pole Post Office at the end of November.

And from there, they have collected donations, taken letters to Santa and entertained children with a Christmas Mickey Trail.

This involved youngsters searching for Mickey Mouse and his array of Christmas hats in the windows of Stobswell shops.

The Stobswell Forum community hub has been transformed.

It was set up in honour of Dundee-born John James ‘Jimmy’ MacDonald, who was the voice of Mickey Mouse and the original head of Walt Disney Productions.

This is the post office’s final day.

But the fun will continue with a Christmas light show finale on Wednesday.

Malcolm Street Pocket Park will be lit up in a dazzling show and light, accompanied by Christmas music.

And even Santa will put in an appearance to enjoy one of the hot drinks on offer.

‘We are incredibly grateful’

Stobswell Forum is over the moon with the response to its appeal.

Chairman Colin Clement said: “Once again we’ve been blown away by the overall response from the whole of Stobswell.

“It’s been fantastic and there’s still time left to donate.

“The community appeal and the response to the letters to Santa initiative have really shown what can happen when a whole community comes together.

“So many people have got involved, offering their time, their skills, donations and a warm drink and cake.

“And for every little thing, we are incredibly grateful.”