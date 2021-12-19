Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hotel boss donating 300 meals to people in need after Christmas cancellations

By Emma Duncan
December 19 2021, 5.05pm Updated: December 19 2021, 5.06pm
Glenn Roach, owner of Taypark House on Perth Road.
Glenn Roach, owner of Taypark House on Perth Road.

A Dundee hotel boss is hoping to help those less fortunate on Christmas Eve by delivering hundreds of meals that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Glenn Roach, owner of Perth Road venue Taypark House, says the business will have nearly 300 portions of Turkey that won’t be eaten by customers.

Taypark House is one of many venues that has suffered after Nicola Sturgeon advised people to socialise less in the run up to Christmas amid the threat of Covid-19 strain Omicron.

Taypark House

Glenn, former executive head chef at the Rusacks St Andrews, said he has seen a number of cancellations.

Last week The Courier reported how the hotel had 100 cancellations in 24 hours.

And he says he was unable to cancel the orders from suppliers, leaving them with a huge surplus of food.

Rather than freezing them or putting them in the bin, Glenn has decided to donate the meals to local people in need and deliver turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Eve.

Owner of Taypark House in Dundee, Glenn Roach.

He said the idea came from a staff member during a meeting on Saturday and is the first time they have done something like this.

Glenn said: “We had pre-ordered the food from our supplier without realising what was going to happen, and for whatever reason our supplier wasn’t going to take it back.

“So I thought we might as well do something with it and one of my members of staff suggested donating it to charity which is when I went on LinkedIn and Facebook and asked people to help out.

Taypark House dome dining
Glenn (right) owns Taypark House Hotel alongside William Salve.

“The amount of people who have offered to help out is incredible, I’ve had more than 100 Facebook messages.”

And now thanks to the help of Social Good Connect, all of the dinners are being delivered across Dundee and the surrounding area.

Anyone who wants to help deliver the meals is encouraged to message Taypark House on Facebook or get in touch with the hotel.

‘We don’t understand the full crisis’

Glenn said that while he is glad to be able to help local people in need, the issue is a lot more widespread.

He said: “The amount of people that are struggling for a meal on Christmas Day is ridiculously high, we don’t understand the full crisis and the amount of people that will go without.

“Even the 300 meals we are providing is not going to be enough to help everyone.

“If this is a success and this year it goes very well, it is something we may think about doing every year, we hope to keep it going.

“The community also need to get together and help fix the problem. It is a much bigger issue that is at hand here.

The hotel saw over 100 cancellations in 24 hours last week

“I didn’t always have the best circumstances growing up so I understand a little bit of what they are going through.”

Glenn described the past few months as “tough” and while he is usually a positive person, it has been hard to stay this way in the current climate.

He said some businesses will sadly struggle to survive.

He said: “It’s going to be what it is going to be, the government are not going to change their minds.”

Scots urged to postpone Christmas parties amid Omicron fears

More from The Courier