Fairmuir Park: Dundee police step up patrols over anti-social behaviour

Police say they are carrying out dedicated patrols in and around Fairmuir Park in Dundee in a bid to crack down on vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Graffiti has been daubed on two buildings at the park while a fridge freezer is among the items to have been fly-tipped in the car park in recent weeks.

Councillors for the area have hit out at those responsible and are urging locals who notice any suspicious activity to come forward.

Labour councillor George McIrvine wants to see police taking action.

He said: “I am disappointed that these crimes of vandalism blight a popular greenspace that attracts everyone of all ages from across the city.

“I have received several reports in recent weeks regarding activity of multiple vehicles gathering in the secluded car park area, which is also the site of the vandalism, from late evening onwards.

“Further concerns are that these unique graffiti tags start to appear in other locations across Dundee.

“I urge local residents to continue to make contact with Police Scotland if they see anything suspicious during these hours.”

Inspector Peter McLennan of Police Scotland said: “We have been advised of recent issues of anti-social behaviour incidents in the Fairmuir Park area recently and are acutely aware of the disruptive effect this type of behaviour has on any local community.

“Dedicated patrols are carried out in the area, with officers engaging and providing reassurance to the community.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”

Some of the graffiti has appeared on the walls of the former bowling pavilion and on the toilet block.

In December a call was made to preserve Dundee’s bowling greens and pavilions for community use amid fears the empty facilities will succumb to vandals if they are not taken over.

Plans revealed earlier this year to develop a new training centre and community cafe at Fairmuir bowling green have since been scrapped due to overwhelming opposition.

‘Extremely disappointing deliberate acts’

Councillor Anne Rendall, Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee convener, says the local authority is committed to tackling vandalism and fly-tipping.

She said: “There is a lot of great work being done in Dundee to encourage individuals and groups to help in the effort to prevent instances of litter, dog fouling, graffiti and fly-tipping through our Take Pride in Your City campaign.

“It’s extremely disappointing that deliberate acts such as these undermine the good work being carried out in our neighbourhoods to keep them safe and presentable places for all to enjoy.”