CityFibre work: Full list of Dundee streets affected as major programme continues into 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks are set to take place on more than 20 streets across Dundee over the coming weeks as a major programme to install a CityFibre broadband network continues into 2022.

The £40 million programme is aiming to improve connection speeds in the city, with work having already taken place on dozens of local roads.

It is part of a wider £4 billion investment across several cities which aims to reach up to eight million people nationwide.

Work on installing the network began last year with the first phases in areas including Charleston, Ardler, Lochee, Downfield, St Mary’s, Menzieshill, Hilltown and Maryfield.

It is expected to continue until at least 2023.

The latest round of work gets under way next week.

Which streets are affected in January and February?

Mains Drive – closed from January 10 for three days

– closed from January 10 for three days Pitempton Road – closed January 10 for two days

– closed January 10 for two days Lawside Road area (Campbell Street, Killin Avenue, Kenmore Terrace and Kinpurnie Place) – rolling road closures from January 10 for 11 days

– rolling road closures from January 10 for 11 days Perth Road (between Riverside Crescent and Riverside Place) – rolling two-way temporary traffic lights from January 10 for five days

– rolling two-way temporary traffic lights from January 10 for five days Strathmartine Road at the junction of Laird Street and Harestane Road – four-way temporary traffic lights from January 17 for three days

– four-way temporary traffic lights from January 17 for three days Arthurstone Terrace – closed from January 17 for three days

– closed from January 17 for three days Maryfield area (Janefield Place, Maryfield Terrace and Mains Terrace) – rolling road closures from January 17 for 13 days

– rolling road closures from January 17 for 13 days Kerrsview Terrace – closed from January 21 for two days

Forfar Road (between Kingsway and Clepington Road) – closed from January 24 for two days

– closed from January 24 for two days Forfar Road (between Clepington Road and Madeira Street) – closed from January 26 for two days

– closed from January 26 for two days Forfar Road (between Madeira Street and Pitkerro Road junction) – closed from January 28 for two days

– closed from January 28 for two days Pitkerro Road (westbound between Kingsway and Clepington Road) – closed from January 31 for four days

– closed from January 31 for four days Old Craigie Road (between Kingsway and Loraine Road) – closed from February 5 for two days

– closed from February 5 for two days Clepington Road (between Forfar Road and Stobsmuir Road) – closed from February 7 for two days

– closed from February 7 for two days Stobsmuir Park area (Wortley Place, Rennell Road, Loraine Road, Nairn Street and Milner Street) – rolling road closures from February 7 for 19 working days

– rolling road closures from February 7 for 19 working days Pitkerro Road (Wortley Place junction) – two-way temporary traffic lights from February 7 for four days

Past complaints from traders

The work has proven controversial in some areas, with businesses in Lochee complaining that barriers and closures were losing them custom.

A publican claimed his bar had lost “thousands of pounds” due to the pavement outside being blocked.

Other traders claimed the roadworks were forcing customers away when they ran on for longer than expected.

But councillors have urged people to be patient, claiming the eventual benefits will be wide-ranging.

Allan McEwan, city manager for CityFibre, said: “Digital connectivity has never been so important and that is why we are investing £40m to deliver a city-wide full fibre network that will future-proof Dundee’s connectivity from the ground up.

“This is a major undertaking, and we would like to thank local residents for their continued patience as we deliver these essential works.

“We can assure residents that we are working closely with our build partner and Dundee City Council’s roads teams to manage any disruption, deliver a fast and efficient build and ensure all reinstatement works meet the high standards we expected.”