From Grove Academy to the House of Lords: How Dundee pupils are joining the fight against climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

From Grove Academy to the House of Lords: How Dundee pupils are joining the fight against climate change

By Amie Flett
January 13 2022, 2.29pm
Students at Grove Academy will have the opportunity to influence the work of the House of Lords.
Students at Grove Academy will have the opportunity to influence the work of the House of Lords.

Pupils from Grove Academy are joining the fight against climate change in a special link-up with the House of Lords.

The Broughty Ferry school is just one of six across the UK, selected from more than 100 that applied, to take part in a new scheme.

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Select Committee is working with schools and colleges to help examine UK Government policies on climate change.

Grove Academy was selected out of more than 100 British schools that applied to take part.

Grove Academy will be part of a one-year pilot programme, during which youngsters will be invited to share their views and offer ideas on making the country greener.

Pupils will also have the chance to learn about the work of the committee and the House of Lords, attend virtual meetings and influence the questions the committee asks of ministers at future sessions.

Baroness Kate Parminter, chair of the committee, also plans to visit Grove Academy when possible, as part of the initiative.

Baroness Kate Parminter.

“It’s great to see so many young people keen to get involved with efforts to combat climate change and protect the natural world,” Baroness Parminter said.

“We look forward to hearing from and working with the students who’ll help us to do our job of holding the government to account and ensuring that policies meet climate targets.”

Climate change biggest global concern once more

This week, experts highlighted that climate change has overtaken the pandemic as biggest global concern, as the COP26 conference in Glasgow and major protest movements across the world have brought the issue back into focus.

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) survey of global risks found that three environmental risks – climate action failure, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss – are what worried experts most.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with US President Joe Biden at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The world’s insufficient efforts to tackle climate change had been top of the list of worries in early 2020, before the pandemic hit.

It was also the biggest concern in 2016, in a survey shortly after the vital Paris Agreement talks.

School sex survey was delayed two years ago because of concerns

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier