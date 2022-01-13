Covid in your area: What are the case rates like in Tayside and Fife?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the cap on large scale outdoor events is to be lifted from Monday, after restrictions were put in place in December to deal with rising Covid-19 case rates, we look at the current situation in neighbourhoods across the area.

Since Boxing Day, there has been additional restrictions on large outdoor events, only allowing 500 people to attend.

Other protective measures on indoor live events are still in place, but it is hoped that they may be lifted from January 24.

From today, January 13, the Scottish Government will also begin reporting on the number of people with Covid-19, confirmed by either a first lateral flow test, or a PCR test.

Earlier this month, the government announced that people who have no symptoms but test positive via a lateral flow test will not have to get a follow up PCR.

Our interactive maps below show the case rate by intermediate zone for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Each intermediate zone (IZ), represents an area, quite often a neighbourhood, within each local authority.

Hovering over each area will give additional information including the population of each neighbourhood, how many positive cases have been recorded there in the past seven days, and the seven-day case rate per 100,000 population – a measure which is used to compare areas with different populations against each other to accurately track the spread of the virus.

Below includes details for case rates accurate as of January 10, which was the latest information at the time of writing, as this data is subject to a three-day lag in being uploaded by Public Health Scotland.

We have compared case rates to previous weeks to provide context about whether cases are rising or falling in your area.

What are the case rates like in Dundee?

The below chart shows the case rates for each neighbourhood in Dundee.

Covid-19 case rates decreased in almost all areas of Dundee this week.

The three areas with the highest rates were Fairmuir, Ardler and St Marys and Menzieshill.

Fairmuir had a case rate of 1,629.11 per 100,000 population, and 60 positive cases in a population of 3,683.

Meanwhile, Ardler and St Marys had a rate of 1,576.76 per 100,000 population, and 95 cases out of 6,025 people. Menzieshill had a case rate of 1,566.05 per 100,000 population and 69 positive cases out of 4,406 residents.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Western Edge, West Pitkerro and Caird Park.

What are the case rates like in Angus?

The below chart shows the case rates for each neighbourhood in Angus.

Case rates decreased in most areas of Angus this week.

The areas in Angus with the highest case rates this week were Arbroath Cliffburn, Montrose North and Forfar Central.

Arbroath Cliffburn had a case rate of 1,715.64 per 100,000 population, and 87 cases in the past seven days, out of 5,071 people. Montrose North had a rate of 1,693.1 per 100,000 population, and 79 cases out of 4,666 residents.

Forfar Central also saw 79 positive cases, out of the 4,739 people who live there, and had a case rate of 1,6667.02 per 100,000 population.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Montrose South, Monifieth East and South Angus.

What are the case rates like in Perth and Kinross?

The below chart shows the case rates for each neighbourhood in Perth and Kinross.

Case rates fell in almost all areas of Perth and Kinross compared to last week.

The neighbourhoods with the highest case rates were North Muirton and Old Scone, Blairgowrie East (Rattray) and Auchterarder.

North Muirton and Old Scone had a case rate of 1,860.03 per 100,000 population and 59 positive cases in the previous seven days, out of 3,172 people.

Blairgowrie East (Rattray) had a case rate of 1,841.12 per 100,000 population, and 54 Covid-19 cases out of 2,933 residents, while Auchterarder had a case rate of 1,835.75 per 100,000 population and 76 cases in the past seven days, where the population is 4,140.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Auchterarder, Blairgowrie East (Rattray) and Aberuthven and Almondbank.

What are the case rates like in Fife?

The below chart shows the case rates for each neighbourhood in Fife.

Most areas of Fife saw a decrease in case rates this week compared to last week.

The neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Fife were Leslie and Newcastle, Lochore and Crosshill and Methil East.

Leslie and Newcastle had a case rate of 2032.42 per 100,000 population, and 84 positive cases in the past seven days, out of 4,133 people.

Meanwhile, Lochore and Crosshill recorded a case rate of 1,899.64 per 100,000 population, and 53 cases out of 2,790 people. Methil East had a case rate of 1,880.79 per 100,000 population, and 65 Covid-19 cases out of 3,456 people.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Leven East, Leven West and Crossgates and Halbeath.

Comparing Tayside and Fife

The below chart shows the seven day case rate in each local authority across Tayside and Fife since March 2020.

How does Tayside and Fife compare to the rest of Scotland?

The below chart shows the top 10 neighbourhoods in Scotland with the highest case rate per 100,000 population.

No neighbourhoods in either Tayside or Fife are included in the top 10 areas in Scotland with the highest case rates this week.

More from the data team