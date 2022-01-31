Car flips on its side in Dundee crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car flipped on its side in a crash on a busy Dundee road on Monday.

Emergency services were called to King’s Cross Road, close to the John Clark BMW dealership, just before 10am, after the two-vehicle collision.

The road was shut while paramedics attended to a woman at the scene.

The nature of her injuries is not known, but it is understood that she was not seriously hurt.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says crews “stabilised” the car before being stood down.

One onlooker said: “I was just coming up the road towards the vets on King’s Cross Road when traffic police were arriving with the blue lights on.

“There were a few firefighters around the car while I was there, I think one of the cars involved was a Toyota Yaris.

“The firies got the car back upright and it was put on to the footpath, and there was extensive damage to the passenger side.

“From what I could see there was a woman being checked over by paramedics at the scene but she never left in the ambulance.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 9.50am on Monday to a report of a crash on King’s Cross Road, Dundee, involving two vehicles.

“The road was closed for recovery.”