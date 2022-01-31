Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Car flips on its side in Dundee crash

By James Simpson
January 31 2022, 1.17pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.22pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on King's Cross Road.
A car flipped on its side in a crash on a busy Dundee road on Monday.

Emergency services were called to King’s Cross Road, close to the John Clark BMW dealership, just before 10am, after the two-vehicle collision.

The road was shut while paramedics attended to a woman at the scene.

The nature of her injuries is not known, but it is understood that she was not seriously hurt.

Two appliances from the Macalpine Road fire station went to the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says crews “stabilised” the car before being stood down.

One onlooker said: “I was just coming up the road towards the vets on King’s Cross Road when traffic police were arriving with the blue lights on.

“There were a few firefighters around the car while I was there, I think one of the cars involved was a Toyota Yaris.

Fire crews working on the crashed car.
“The firies got the car back upright and it was put on to the footpath, and there was extensive damage to the passenger side.

“From what I could see there was a woman being checked over by paramedics at the scene but she never left in the ambulance.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 9.50am on Monday to a report of a crash on King’s Cross Road, Dundee, involving two vehicles.

“The road was closed for recovery.”

