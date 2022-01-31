Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ of Dundee multi

By Amie Flett
January 31 2022, 6.32pm Updated: January 31 2022, 9.48pm
Police tape at Ancrum Court in Dundee.
Police tape at Ancrum Court in Dundee.

A woman has been taken to hospital after she reportedly fell from the window of a Dundee multi.

Emergency services were called to Burnside Street, next to Ancrum Court in Lochee, at around 5.45am on Saturday after concerns were raised for the 31-year-old.

A number of residents say they the woman is thought to have fallen from a window several floors up.

Her condition is not known but police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police carrying out inquiries on 10th floor

One resident who lives on the 10th floor of Ancrum Court says officers visited his floor on Saturday.

He said: “There were a lot of police and an ambulance here on Saturday morning after a lady fell out of a window but I don’t know how it happened.

“Police were speaking to people on this floor after it happened but they had left by the afternoon.”

Ancrum Court.
Ancrum Court.

A woman who lives on nearby Gray’s Lane says about eight police vehicles were in the area early on Saturday.

She said: “There were quite a few police cars and vans before 6am.

“When I went out at eight o’clock with the dog, there was a police car at the top of the road and at the bottom stopping anybody going through.

“We hadn’t seen anything that had happened, just that there were half a dozen to eight police cars and vans.

Roads blocked by police vehicles

“They had tried to put tape around but with the wind, I suppose they couldn’t even get a tent out, so I assume that’s why the vans were used.

“The two police cars that were stopping people coming down the road were still there just before lunchtime while they were directing people away, but there was nobody outside the building at that time.”

The woman says the level of police response led her to believe that someone had been attacked.

Another Gray’s Lane resident said: “I saw police cars on Saturday but there’s police cars around here all the time.

The woman reportedly fell from the multi.

“I hadn’t heard anything about what happened but I was asleep at around 6am so I wouldn’t have seen much at the time.

“I hope the woman’s OK, I’m absolutely shocked.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45am on Saturday, officers were called to concerns for a person on Burnside Street, Dundee.

“A 31-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Lynn McPaul: Police visit park and graveyard as search for missing Dundee woman enters second week

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier