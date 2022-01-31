Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ of Dundee multi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after she reportedly fell from the window of a Dundee multi.

Emergency services were called to Burnside Street, next to Ancrum Court in Lochee, at around 5.45am on Saturday after concerns were raised for the 31-year-old.

A number of residents say they the woman is thought to have fallen from a window several floors up.

Her condition is not known but police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police carrying out inquiries on 10th floor

One resident who lives on the 10th floor of Ancrum Court says officers visited his floor on Saturday.

He said: “There were a lot of police and an ambulance here on Saturday morning after a lady fell out of a window but I don’t know how it happened.

“Police were speaking to people on this floor after it happened but they had left by the afternoon.”

A woman who lives on nearby Gray’s Lane says about eight police vehicles were in the area early on Saturday.

She said: “There were quite a few police cars and vans before 6am.

“When I went out at eight o’clock with the dog, there was a police car at the top of the road and at the bottom stopping anybody going through.

“We hadn’t seen anything that had happened, just that there were half a dozen to eight police cars and vans.

Roads blocked by police vehicles

“They had tried to put tape around but with the wind, I suppose they couldn’t even get a tent out, so I assume that’s why the vans were used.

“The two police cars that were stopping people coming down the road were still there just before lunchtime while they were directing people away, but there was nobody outside the building at that time.”

The woman says the level of police response led her to believe that someone had been attacked.

Another Gray’s Lane resident said: “I saw police cars on Saturday but there’s police cars around here all the time.

“I hadn’t heard anything about what happened but I was asleep at around 6am so I wouldn’t have seen much at the time.

“I hope the woman’s OK, I’m absolutely shocked.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45am on Saturday, officers were called to concerns for a person on Burnside Street, Dundee.

“A 31-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”