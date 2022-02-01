‘I was a millimetre away from being killed when Dundee gang slit my throat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who had his throat slit at a Dundee flat claims he came within a millimetre of being killed.

The man, who does not wish to be identified, was left with serious wounds to his throat and arm after the attack on Kilberry Street, near the Law area, on Friday night.

He says a large group of men arrived at the flat just before 10.30pm wielding weapons, including a machete and a knife, before launching the vicious attack.

Man ‘attacked by group of 12’

The man says he was told that the injury to his throat came close to severing an artery, requiring several stitches, while the cut to his right arm needed an operation.

An image given to The Courier (below) shows the severity of the injury sustained by the 44-year-old, who claims he does not know the reason for being targeted.

Police are now investigating but so far have not made any arrests.

The man, from the Hilltown, says the group that attacked him gathered in the stairwell before banging on the front door.

Some then forced their way into the flat, where he was sitting with his brother and a friend.

He said: “It looked like there were about 12 of them up and down the stairs and they all had snoods and balaclavas on, covering their faces.

One had a machete and he sliced my arm open with it before another cut my throat Victim of Kilberry Street attack

“When I realised what was happening, I tried to defend myself but they were swinging at me.

“One had a machete and he sliced my arm open with it before another cut my throat.

“The third guy who managed to get in hit me on the side of my neck with what I think was a razor blade.”

Victim rushed to hospital

The victim, who now has his arm in a cast, said he feels lucky to have survived the attack after being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The doctors said I was a millimetre away from bleeding to death from the wound to my throat,” he said.

“I lost so much blood and it was everywhere, all over the floor.”

Graphic content warning – click image below to remove blurring

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and have spoken with several neighbours to establish the full circumstances.

One resident in the block says he heard a “kerfuffle” in the close around the same time.

He said: “It sounded like a door was being kicked repeatedly and then there was a lot of shouting.

“The police have since been round to ask me what I knew but I didn’t realise someone had been so badly injured.”

The injured man added: “I don’t know why they attacked me but it’s a good thing my brother dialled 999 when they ran off.

“I don’t know if I’d have survived and I can’t remember much of being in hospital.”

Police investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a 44-year-old man having been seriously assaulted within a property on Kilberry Street in Dundee around 10.40pm on Friday.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”