Commercial Street: Busy Dundee road closed as strong winds dislodge aerial

By Bryan Copland and Caroline Spencer
February 1 2022, 12.30pm Updated: February 1 2022, 5.12pm

A busy Dundee city centre street was closed on Tuesday after strong winds dislodged an aerial on the roof of a building.

Firefighters and police were called to Commercial Street at around noon, and blocked the road.

It came as the city was hit with gusts of more than 40mph, just days after disruption caused by Storm Corrie and Storm Malik.

The incident led to the closure of Commercial Street.

One pedestrian said: “They closed the road and all the buses were being diverted at Seagate by police.

“The buses were empty so they must have told people to get off.

“They can’t have been too concerned because they were still letting people walk down the road, but it was causing hold-ups to traffic.

The aerial had been taken down by around 12.30pm.

“You could see firefighters on an extended platform to reach the roof of the building.”

The aerial was safely removed and traffic was allowed to use the road again by around 12.30pm.

