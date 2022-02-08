Bride-to-be finds Beano magazine with sweet still attached – 32 years later

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bride-to-be who is having a Dundee-themed wedding has found a copy of The Beano with the free sweet still attached – 32 years later.

Anna Day made the “unusual” discovery when scouring the internet for copies of the legendary comic to use on her big day.

The Perth and Kinross Council worker was brought up in the City of Discovery and wants it to play a role when she marries fiance Pat Kelly in June.

She plans to use front covers from The Beano, Dandy and Bunty to create placemats for the event, with guests able to take them away as a memento.

In her quest to make 160 of them, she came across a copy of The Beano from July 28 1990.

And much to her surprise, it came with the Swizzels Double Dip sweet still attached and unopened.

She told The Courier: “I wasn’t expecting it to have the free gift still attached, that’s really unusual.

“I’ve been scouring eBay for hours looking for copies. I’ve managed to get copies from closest to our birthdays, our parents’ birthdays and things like that.”

Anna is gluing the front covers of the magazines on to plywood boards before giving them a varnish.

She had been due to marry Pat – a social worker – in May 2020 but their big day was postponed due to coronavirus.

The pair – who met through a dating app – will now tie the knot at the bandstand at Magdalen Green in the summer.

Pair got engaged after two years

Anna said: “Pat was a very old Tinder date. We have both been married before and thought it would be nice to meet someone, not expecting it to blossom the way it did.

“We’ve been together five years and got engaged after two.”

Another feature of the wedding will be James Keiller & Son marmalade jars.

Anna added: “We wanted to represent they city we live in and love and the comics are a little part of that.

“We love going out to restaurants, love going for walks and love the city as a whole.

“I also love decorating and making things so it is only right that I am the same for my wedding.”

This is the first time I’ve heard of a wedding being ‘Beanofied’ like this.” Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios

Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios, said: “We’re delighted that Beano readers are always so creative.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of a wedding being ‘Beanofied’ like this, and I’m sure the guests will get a great laugh reading their placemats, which will hopefully take a bit of pressure off the speechmakers.

“I would advise it’s probably best that the sherbet is locked safely away, ready to be cracked open to celebrate a future anniversary.

“Congratulations for a happy, healthy, lucky marriage full of laughs from everyone at Beano.”