Bride-to-be finds Beano magazine with sweet still attached – 32 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Bride-to-be finds Beano magazine with sweet still attached – 32 years later

By Emma Duncan
February 8 2022, 12.03pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.48pm
Anna Day and fiance Pat with the copy of The Beano.
Anna Day and fiance Pat with the copy of The Beano.

A bride-to-be who is having a Dundee-themed wedding has found a copy of The Beano with the free sweet still attached – 32 years later.

Anna Day made the “unusual” discovery when scouring the internet for copies of the legendary comic to use on her big day.

The Perth and Kinross Council worker was brought up in the City of Discovery and wants it to play a role when she marries fiance Pat Kelly in June.

She plans to use front covers from The Beano, Dandy and Bunty to create placemats for the event, with guests able to take them away as a memento.

The 1990 copy of The Beano with sherbet still attached.
The 1990 copy of The Beano with sherbet still attached.

In her quest to make 160 of them, she came across a copy of The Beano from July 28 1990.

And much to her surprise, it came with the Swizzels Double Dip sweet still attached and unopened.

She told The Courier: “I wasn’t expecting it to have the free gift still attached, that’s really unusual.

“I’ve been scouring eBay for hours looking for copies. I’ve managed to get copies from closest to our birthdays, our parents’ birthdays and things like that.”

The production line Anna is using to turn the magazines into placemats.
The production line Anna is using to turn the magazines into placemats.

Anna is gluing the front covers of the magazines on to plywood boards before giving them a varnish.

She had been due to marry Pat – a social worker – in May 2020 but their big day was postponed due to coronavirus.

The pair – who met through a dating app – will now tie the knot at the bandstand at Magdalen Green in the summer.

Pair got engaged after two years

Anna said: “Pat was a very old Tinder date. We have both been married before and thought it would be nice to meet someone, not expecting it to blossom the way it did.

“We’ve been together five years and got engaged after two.”

Another feature of the wedding will be James Keiller & Son marmalade jars.

Anna's 10-year-old daughter, Lana, a keen Beano fan.
Anna’s 10-year-old daughter, Lana, a keen Beano fan.

Anna added: “We wanted to represent they city we live in and love and the comics are a little part of that.

“We love going out to restaurants, love going for walks and love the city as a whole.

“I also love decorating and making things so it is only right that I am the same for my wedding.”

This is the first time I’ve heard of a wedding being ‘Beanofied’ like this.”

Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios

Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios, said: “We’re delighted that Beano readers are always so creative.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of a wedding being ‘Beanofied’ like this, and I’m sure the guests will get a great laugh reading their placemats, which will hopefully take a bit of pressure off the speechmakers.

“I would advise it’s probably best that the sherbet is locked safely away, ready to be cracked open to celebrate a future anniversary.

“Congratulations for a happy, healthy, lucky marriage full of laughs from everyone at Beano.”

The Dundee Colourist: Search for lost paintings by John Maclauchlan Milne

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier