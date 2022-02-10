Man, 28, arrested in connection with Lochee car fires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of car fires in Dundee early on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested following the incident with a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

One vehicle was destroyed while two others were damaged at around 6am on Tuesday following a blaze in a private car park on Burnside Street in Lochee.

Emergency services were called to the scene and firefighters extinguished the flames.

The private car park – which is just off High Street and is shared between the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop and residents – was sealed off for several hours on Tuesday while forensics officers surveyed the scene.