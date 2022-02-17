Train services still impacted in Tayside and Fife after damage from Storm Dudley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train services still impacted in Tayside and Fife after damage from Storm Dudley

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 17 2022, 8.16am Updated: February 17 2022, 9.13am
Trains across Tayside and Fife have been off since Wednesday afternoon.

Engineers are continuing to assess Scotland’s railway after heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Dudley damaged parts of the country’s network.

Tayside appeared to face little disruption on Wednesday night due to the UK’s fourth named storm but most train services remain shut down.

All services except those on the Far North, Kyle of Lochalsh and Aberdeen to Inverness lines stopped running at 4pm on Wednesday as a precaution.

Train services

Areas of Scotland and the rest of the UK faced damage with Network Rail’s route director for Scotland Liam Sumpter revealing parts of the network will need repaired.

cop26 strikes
Lines across Scotland are due to return to normal at 10am

“It was a really tough evening and night for us last night, Storm Dudley hit us really hard,” Mr Sumpter told the BBC.

“We have numerous reports of trees on the tracks and also damage to overhead lines and even some damage to signalling systems.

“So there is a lot of damage out there today.”

Damage to overhead electric wires at Carlisle has seen all Avanti West Coast lines towards Glasgow and Edinburgh blocked.

Meanwhile residents in the north east of England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire lost power during the storm.

As of 8am on Thursday, lines across most of Scotland remained closed while engineers carried out safety checks.

A spokesman for Scotrail said they were trying to get services up and running as quickly as possible.

He said that engineers continue to carry out safety checks but train services will not reopen until the lines have been check and cleared as safe.

Scotrail have said that people with tickets for travel on Wednesday will be able to use them on Thursday.

It’s expected that most Scotrail trains in Scotland will be running again by 10am this morning.

Latest forecast

Meantime a yellow warning remains in place for wind and ice for parts of the country.

Tayside so far remains one of the areas expected to be worst affected.

According to the Met Office today will be cold with scattered wintry showers on Thursday, driest in the east.

There will be sunny intervals and showers, most frequent in the west, and wintry on high ground. Showers will become isolated during the afternoon with more in the way of sunshine developing.

Strong westerly winds are likely with a maximum temperature of 6°C.

Any wintry showers are expected to soon dry out on Thursday evening. The rest of the night will then be cold and dry with widespread frost, and some cloud across the south of Scotland later. The minimum temperature will be -2°C.

After a dry start, sleet and snow will spread northeast in the morning, gradually dying out from the west in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 4°C.

Friday will see Storm Eunice threaten wind and snow across the UK with parts of Perthshire and Fife impacted.

