Eve Muirhead and Team GB get into Olympic curling play-offs after THREE results go their way

By Eric Nicolson
February 17 2022, 9.00am Updated: February 17 2022, 9.13am
Team GB's Eve Muirhead.
Team GB's Eve Muirhead.

Eve Muirhead and her Team GB curling team have qualified for the medal play-offs at the Olympics.

The Brits needed to beat Russia in their last round robin game and hope Japan and Korea both lost.

All three results happened (Britain won 9-4), meaning there were three quartets tied on a record of five wins and four defeats, with Canada the ones to miss out.

Britain finished third in the table and will play Sweden, who they beat early in the competition, to earn the chance to go for gold.

Eve said: “We had to win our game and we fought our hearts out.

“I’m very proud of this team and we’ve got a great chance.

“We lost a few games but they weren’t through bad play. I can’t wait for tomorrow night and let’s hope we do Great Britain proud.”

