Dundee Rep: Why theatre has joined list of Scotland’s ‘most significant buildings’

A Dundee theatre has joined a list of Scotland’s “most significant buildings” after being granted A-listed status.

Dundee Rep, which was built in 1982, has been recognised for its contribution to the arts, as well as for its design, by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The decision follows a six-week consultation in December to gather views from people with an interest in the Tay Square building.

What does A-listed status mean?

Listed status means that the building has significant historical and architectural importance.

According to HES, this offers the property certain protections.

Owners may need to apply for listed building consent if they want to make alterations, add an extension or demolish the property.

Generally, listed buildings are deemed to have characteristics that:

Help to create Scotland’s distinctive character

Are a highly visible and accessible part of our rich heritage

Express Scotland’s social and economic past

Span a wide range of uses and periods

Contribute significantly to our sense of place

What other Dundee buildings are listed?

There are hundreds of buildings and other structures in Dundee with a designation from HES.

Among the most prominent are The McManus art gallery and museum on Albert Square, Camperdown Works and Cox’s Stack in Lochee, Camperdown House in Camperdown Park, Verdant Works, the Caird Hall and Morgan Academy.

What makes Dundee Rep theatre so important?

Dundee Rep – full name Dundee Repertory Theatre – is one of only three major Scottish theatres built during the post-war boom that swept across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1980s.

The building received a civic commendation from The Civic Trust Awards in 1984 and was awarded the RIBA Architecture Award in 1986.

Associated with prominent actors and directors including David Tennant, Alan Cumming, Joanna Lumley and Robert Robertson, along with the iconic Brian Cox, Dundee Rep is the only theatre in Scotland to host a permanent, full-time company of actors.

‘Exceptional piece of architecture’

Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, says Dundee Rep has joined “the list of Scotland’s most significant buildings”.

He said: “The building has long been recognised as an exceptional piece of architecture and an important cultural hub.

“I would like to thank those who responded to our consultation.

“The feedback we received emphasised the importance of Dundee Rep as a repertory theatre, and it was clear from the comments that Dundee Rep is widely appreciated as a unique and cleverly designed building that is striking both inside and outside, as well as an important cultural hub in the heart of the city’s arts quarter.”

In a statement, Andrew Panton – artistic direct and joint CEO – and Liam Sinclair, executive director and joint CEO, said: “We are very proud that over the course of eight decades, Dundee Rep Theatre has been at the heart of the community here in Dundee, and for the last 40 years our building on Tay Square has been instrumental to that success by becoming an important hub for engagement in the city, welcoming audiences from all over the world and housing our two award-winning dance and theatre ensembles.”