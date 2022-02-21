Victory for Dundee Airport traffic control workers as Inverness move scrapped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Air traffic tower services will be retained at Dundee Airport in what has been lauded as a victory by a national union.

Hial (Highland and Islands Airports) chiefs had proposed controlling air traffic at Dundee and four other regional airports from Inverness by 2023.

Dubbed the Remote Towers project, it could have seen job losses but the plan was subsequently redrawn.

Hial board members agreed a new model, endorsed by Prospect union, but union members officially voted to approve the proposals on Monday.

It means a centralised surveillance operation will be created at Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Inverness, and Dundee airports, based at the organisation’s existing approach radar facility on the Inverness Airport site.

However, air traffic tower services will continue to be provided locally at each of these airports.

It means the technology will be based in Inverness, but staff will be able to operate it from the regional airports, meaning they will not need to relocate.

Review to take place in five years

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect union, said: “This shows what unions can achieve when working with local communities to safeguard the future of essential local services.

“Throughout this process, we have engaged constructively with Hial and are pleased to have reached an agreement that protects these highly-skilled jobs in rural communities and ensures the future of a vital transport network for local people.”

Mr Clancy said the negotiated proposals also include a review of air traffic service delivery in the next five years.

This will take into account the sustainability of the model, staff recruitment, retention and training, and the impact on local communities.

The union’s ballot closed on Monday February 21, with the majority of Hial’s air traffic controllers accepting the new direction for the programme.

Hial chiefs ‘pleased’ at solution

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director, said: “We are pleased that our colleagues have recognised the level of engagement and the compromise position that Hial and Prospect have worked hard to achieve.

“This alternative delivery of the air traffic management strategy (ATMS) programme would benefit our teams, our local communities and help futureproof air traffic services for the Highlands and Islands.

“There is much work to do and moving forward we will continue to work closely with our colleagues and seek their input to develop the necessary detail.”