Two men charged in connection with Dundee train disturbance

Two men have been charged in connection with a disturbance on a train in Dundee.

Around 20 police officers descended on Dundee Railway Station at 7pm on Sunday, after reports of an incident on a train as it pulled into the city.

The pair, aged 37 and 23, are due to appear in court on Monday.

It came as hundreds of rugby fans returned to Dundee following the Scotland v France game in Edinburgh.

One witness saw around 20 police officers at the station waiting for the train to arrive.

“There were a dozen or so uniformed officers on platform one a few minutes after 7pm.”

Two men arrested

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.45pm on Saturday police received a report a disturbance on a train coming into Dundee Railway Station.

“No one was injured.

“Two men, one aged 37 and one aged 23, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”