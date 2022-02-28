Two men charged in connection with Dundee train disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men charged in connection with Dundee train disturbance

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 28 2022, 12.28pm Updated: February 28 2022, 3.20pm
Dundee railway station
Dundee Railway Station.

Two men have been charged in connection with a disturbance on a train in Dundee.

Around 20 police officers descended on Dundee Railway Station at 7pm on Sunday, after reports of an incident on a train as it pulled into the city.

The pair, aged 37 and 23, are due to appear in court on Monday.

It came as hundreds of rugby fans returned to Dundee following the Scotland v France game in Edinburgh.

Police were waiting when the train pulled into Dundee

One witness saw around 20 police officers at the station waiting for the train to arrive.

“There were a dozen or so uniformed officers on platform one a few minutes after 7pm.”

Two men arrested

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.45pm on Saturday police received a report a disturbance on a train coming into Dundee Railway Station.

“No one was injured.

“Two men, one aged 37 and one aged 23, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

