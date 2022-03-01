Watch as ‘brazen thief’ steals £300 bike from Dundee driveway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been caught on camera stealing a bike from a driveway in Dundee.

CCTV captured the man heading up the Beauly Avenue driveway and calmly walking away pushing the bike, which is worth around £300.

It is reportedly one of two bike thefts on the same day in the Kirkton area.

Sandra Reilly contacted police after her son, Mikie Wilkinson, 12, realised his bike was missing on Friday.

As the family began trawling through CCTV footage they discovered the man on their property shortly before 2pm.

Sandra said: “We were shocked at just how brazen the person is before they just casually walk off.

“He does pick up a wee bit of speed as he’s walking away, almost anticipating that someone may have seen him.

“It’s hard to make out too many details from the footage, the guy is dressed in black.

“Sadly no one was in at the time.

“The bike wasn’t visible from the street as you look directly onto the house but as they were walking along they obviously clocked it to the side of the house.

“It was behind a few items in the driveway but that clearly hasn’t deterred the person.”

The 39-year-old said Mikie, a St Paul’s RC Academy pupil was upset about the theft of his bike, a silver Carrera Crossfire One.

Similar theft on neighbouring street

Sandra added: “He only got the bike for his birthday last August.

“Usually the bike is locked up but the lock had corroded during the recent bad weather.

“We’ve contacted the police and also put an appeal out on social media.

“A woman told me her son’s bike had also been stolen on the same day from Forres Crescent, which is nearby.

“[It was] exactly the same brand of bike but in a different colour.

“This bike is worth £300 currently on Halfords website.”

A police spokeswoman said nobody has been caught for the theft.

“We received a report of the theft of a bike from a property on Beauly Avenue, Dundee on Friday February 25,” she said.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”