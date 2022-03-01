Watch as ‘brazen thief’ steals £300 bike from Dundee driveway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Watch as ‘brazen thief’ steals £300 bike from Dundee driveway

By James Simpson
March 1 2022, 11.32am Updated: March 2 2022, 10.06am

A man has been caught on camera stealing a bike from a driveway in Dundee.

CCTV captured the man heading up the Beauly Avenue driveway and calmly walking away pushing the bike, which is worth around £300.

It is reportedly one of two bike thefts on the same day in the Kirkton area.

Sandra Reilly contacted police after her son, Mikie Wilkinson, 12, realised his bike was missing on Friday.

Mikie, 12, with his bike before it was stolen.
Mikie, 12, with his bike.

As the family began trawling through CCTV footage they discovered the man on their property shortly before 2pm.

Sandra said: “We were shocked at just how brazen the person is before they just casually walk off.

“He does pick up a wee bit of speed as he’s walking away, almost anticipating that someone may have seen him.

“It’s hard to make out too many details from the footage, the guy is dressed in black.

“Sadly no one was in at the time.

“The bike wasn’t visible from the street as you look directly onto the house but as they were walking along they obviously clocked it to the side of the house.

“It was behind a few items in the driveway but that clearly hasn’t deterred the person.”

The 39-year-old said Mikie, a St Paul’s RC Academy pupil was upset about the theft of his bike, a silver Carrera Crossfire One.

Similar theft on neighbouring street

Sandra added: “He only got the bike for his birthday last August.

“Usually the bike is locked up but the lock had corroded during the recent bad weather.

“We’ve contacted the police and also put an appeal out on social media.

“A woman told me her son’s bike had also been stolen on the same day from Forres Crescent, which is nearby.

“[It was] exactly the same brand of bike but in a different colour.

“This bike is worth £300 currently on Halfords website.”

A police spokeswoman said nobody has been caught for the theft.

“We received a report of the theft of a bike from a property on Beauly Avenue, Dundee on Friday February 25,” she said.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier