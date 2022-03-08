‘This is a real blow’: Broughty Ferry artist offers reward for return of ‘priceless’ stolen bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Broughty Ferry artist is offering a reward for the return of a “priceless” bike after it was stolen near his home.

Douglas Roulston uses his mountain bike to tour the Highlands on painting excursions and says he will pay £300 for its safe return after it was taken at the weekend.

Douglas, who painted one of Dundee’s Oor Wullie sculptures and helped carry it up Ben Nevis in 2019, uses cycling as a way to process visions for his paintings.

He says the bike plays an essential role in his work in the Highlands.

He told The Courier: “I’ll travel up a mountain as fast as I can then cycle down.

“I’m incorporating the high-energy aspect into a peaceful setting.

“This is a real blow.”

The bike is worth about £5,000 but Douglas says it is “priceless” to his work.

He said: “The bike is worth a lot, but the there is sentimental value as well – I have it featured in a film, The Mountain and the Beach.

“My aim is to make it not sellable.”

The YT Industries Capra Pro Race model was taken from Blake Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

It is described as having bright orange Hope Crank arms, orange Burgtec pedals, orange grips, orange bearings and custom skull decals all over the frame.

Police are appealing for information over the theft.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone has any personal footage or information that will assist ongoing inquiries, please contact 101 with reference 1044 of March 6.”