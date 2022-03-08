‘This is a real blow’: Broughty Ferry artist offers reward for return of ‘priceless’ stolen bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This is a real blow’: Broughty Ferry artist offers reward for return of ‘priceless’ stolen bike

By Caroline Spencer
March 8 2022, 11.01am Updated: March 8 2022, 12.08pm
Douglas Roulston is appealing for the return of his bike.
A Broughty Ferry artist is offering a reward for the return of a “priceless” bike after it was stolen near his home.

Douglas Roulston uses his mountain bike to tour the Highlands on painting excursions and says he will pay £300 for its safe return after it was taken at the weekend.

Douglas, who painted one of Dundee’s Oor Wullie sculptures and helped carry it up Ben Nevis in 2019, uses cycling as a way to process visions for his paintings.

He says the bike plays an essential role in his work in the Highlands.

The stolen bike.

He told The Courier: “I’ll travel up a mountain as fast as I can then cycle down.

“I’m incorporating the high-energy aspect into a peaceful setting.

“This is a real blow.”

The bike is worth about £5,000 but Douglas says it is “priceless” to his work.

He said: “The bike is worth a lot, but the there is sentimental value as well – I have it featured in a film, The Mountain and the Beach.

The bike featuring in The Mountain and the Beach.

“My aim is to make it not sellable.”

The YT Industries Capra Pro Race model was taken from Blake Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

It is described as having bright orange Hope Crank arms, orange Burgtec pedals, orange grips, orange bearings and custom skull decals all over the frame.

Police are appealing for information over the theft.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone has any personal footage or information that will assist ongoing inquiries, please contact 101 with reference 1044 of March 6.”

