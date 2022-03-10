People of Dundee raise thousands for Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People of Dundee raise thousands for Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion

By Caroline Spencer
March 10 2022, 3.52pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.39pm
£6,500 was raised for the people of Ukraine.
Kind-hearted Dundonians have raised £6,500 for Ukraine in a city centre donation drive.

The Claverhouse Rotary Club of Dundee organised a collection for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal in City Square at the weekend.

Money raised will help the 2 million Ukrainians who have fled their homes after Russia invaded.

Claverhouse Rotary Club volunteers collecting donations for Ukrainians affected by war
As well as bucket donations, travel agent Jack’s Flight Club and the UK Government also contributed to the £6,500 raised.

The money raised will go to the British Red Cross, a charity partner of the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to provide essential food, water, shelter and healthcare.

‘We are solidly behind them’

Robert Burns, president of the rotary club,  expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. He said: “Our hearts go out to all those Ukrainian people who have left behind their homes, belongings and loved ones, through no fault of their own, and have been forced to flee.

“We must leap into action with support now to show them that we are solidly behind them.”

Ukrainian refugees on a train crossing the border to safety in Poland.
He added: “We have all been bowled over by the sums of money freely given by Dundee folks of all ages and the comments made by the public in support of our Ukrainian friends.

“The depth of feeling in the city is very strong and many have been both upset and angered by the devastation, displacement and loss of life in this great country.”

Dundee stands with Ukraine

The city of Dundee has shown solidarity with Ukraine since the war began.

Last week, dozens of people came to City Square to show support for Ukraine.

People of Dundee came out to show support for Ukraine.
The demonstration saw MSP Shona Robinson, council leader John Alexander and Ukrainian people living in Dundee give speeches about the crisis.

Donations can be made online by visiting the DEC Ukraine Appeal website or via the British Red Cross – DEC Ukraine Appeal website.

