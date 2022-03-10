People of Dundee raise thousands for Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kind-hearted Dundonians have raised £6,500 for Ukraine in a city centre donation drive.

The Claverhouse Rotary Club of Dundee organised a collection for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal in City Square at the weekend.

Money raised will help the 2 million Ukrainians who have fled their homes after Russia invaded.

As well as bucket donations, travel agent Jack’s Flight Club and the UK Government also contributed to the £6,500 raised.

The money raised will go to the British Red Cross, a charity partner of the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to provide essential food, water, shelter and healthcare.

‘We are solidly behind them’

Robert Burns, president of the rotary club, expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. He said: “Our hearts go out to all those Ukrainian people who have left behind their homes, belongings and loved ones, through no fault of their own, and have been forced to flee.

“We must leap into action with support now to show them that we are solidly behind them.”

He added: “We have all been bowled over by the sums of money freely given by Dundee folks of all ages and the comments made by the public in support of our Ukrainian friends.

“The depth of feeling in the city is very strong and many have been both upset and angered by the devastation, displacement and loss of life in this great country.”

Dundee stands with Ukraine

The city of Dundee has shown solidarity with Ukraine since the war began.

Last week, dozens of people came to City Square to show support for Ukraine.

The demonstration saw MSP Shona Robinson, council leader John Alexander and Ukrainian people living in Dundee give speeches about the crisis.

Donations can be made online by visiting the DEC Ukraine Appeal website or via the British Red Cross – DEC Ukraine Appeal website.