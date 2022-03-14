Meet the Tayside and Fife youngsters doing their bit to help children of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Images of the Ukraine crisis have prompted an outpouring of horror and a desire to help.

Donations have been pouring in from across Tayside and Fife to help the thousands of families displaced by the Russian invasion.

But it’s not just adults who are donating money, food and clothes.

Children who have seen the news footage have also been moved enough to act.

And youngsters as young as seven have been organising their own fundraising events in aid of charities already working in Ukraine.

From busking to baking and sponsored walks to plunging into the freezing sea, our kids have it covered.

And we are showcasing just some of their efforts in a bid to inspire others to do the same.

Dundee: Busking brothers entertain shoppers

Blackness Primary pupils Joseph and Theo Miranda are among the children fundraising for Ukraine.

The talented young musicians, aged just 12 and seven, busked in Dundee last weekend, entertaining shoppers in the city centre for hours on Saturday.

And they were out again at Gallagher Retail Park the following day.

They invited passers-by to throw coins in their music cases as they played violin.

Joseph also played saxophone, while Theo strummed his guitar.

Add to that the cash raised online, they have so far collected more than £2,000 for the British Red Cross.

Mum Heather, a Dundee music teacher, said it was all the boys’ idea.

“They’ve been practising away in the living room every night,” she said.

The youngsters are multi-instrumentalists, with Joseph also playing drums and both playing piano.

And they took responsibility for the whole plan, from making backing tracks and posters to researching charities.

Joseph and Theo were inspired by Perthshire cancer campaigner Fi Munro, who died in 2020 after raising thousands for charities, despite her illness.

And they’ve been carrying out random acts of kindness since new year.

Joseph said: “We just want to do what we can to help.

“It’s been so heart-warming to see the response.”

There’s another chance to see the brothers in action this weekend as they’ll be playing in St Andrews on Saturday morning.

Newport: Sponsored walk across the Tay

Meanwhile, Joe and Isabella Dal Rio from Newport have organised a sponsored walk across the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday.

They’ve made leaflets and persuaded around 30 friends and relatives to join them.

And they have so far raised an impressive £1,200 for Unicef.

The Ukraine crisis is particularly poignant in Newport as it is twinned with the Ukranian town of Zolotarevo.

And the youngsters pass the town sign with the Ukranian flag on it every day on their way to Newport Primary School.

Joe, 11, and nine-year-old Isabella also know people with family directly affected by the war.

Joe said: “We have seen the war between Ukraine and Russia on the news and want to help.

“We are raising money for Unicef, which is a charity that can help children in danger in this war.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has donated so far.”

And Isabella added: “We wanted to do this also because our Italian grandparent’s carer has family in Ukraine and she is very scared for them.

“Some of my friends have relatives or friends that live in Ukraine or the countries near to Ukraine.”

Kinghorn: Sisters swimming in the freezing sea

In Kinghorn, Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan are preparing to plunge into the Firth of Forth.

The sisters were upset by the images on the news and 10-year-old Kirsten in particular wanted to help.

And desperate not to be left out, seven-year-old Eilidh has offered to take part too.

Mum Sarah said: “Kirsten came downstairs one night and said she had written us a letter.

“She said she was really annoyed at what was going on in the world and she felt useless.”

That sparked the idea of the fundraising event dubbed Kirsten’s plunge for Ukraine, in aid of Save The Children.

“She decided herself what to do and we didn’t expect it to grow so much,” said Sarah.

“She initially set her limit at £150 and she’s really chuffed to have surpassed that.”

It’s a cool thing to do but I’m also a bit scared.” Kirsten McMillan.

Kirsten has so far raised almost £1,000 and hopes for even more before she takes the plunge on Saturday.

The Kinghorn Primary pupil said: “I was listening to the radio and it was so unfair what was going on.

“I’ve been in the sea before but not at this time of year so I don’t know how cold it will be.

“It’s a cool thing to do but I’m also a bit scared.”