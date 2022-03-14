Meet the Tayside and Fife youngsters doing their bit to help children of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Meet the Tayside and Fife youngsters doing their bit to help children of Ukraine

By Claire Warrender
March 14 2022, 5.47am Updated: March 14 2022, 6.06am
The children fundraising for Ukraine
Clockwise from left: Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan, Theo and Joseph Miranda and Joe and Isabella Dal Rio.

Images of the Ukraine crisis have prompted an outpouring of horror and a desire to help.

Donations have been pouring in from across Tayside and Fife to help the thousands of families displaced by the Russian invasion.

But it’s not just adults who are donating money, food and clothes.

Children who have seen the news footage have also been moved enough to act.

And youngsters as young as seven have been organising their own fundraising events in aid of charities already working in Ukraine.

From busking to baking and sponsored walks to plunging into the freezing sea, our kids have it covered.

And we are showcasing just some of their efforts in a bid to inspire others to do the same.

Dundee: Busking brothers entertain shoppers

Blackness Primary pupils Joseph and Theo Miranda are among the children fundraising for Ukraine.

The talented young musicians, aged just 12 and seven, busked in Dundee last weekend, entertaining shoppers in the city centre for hours on Saturday.

And they were out again at Gallagher Retail Park the following day.

They invited passers-by to throw coins in their music cases as they played violin.

Joseph also played saxophone, while Theo strummed his guitar.

Add to that the cash raised online, they have so far collected more than £2,000 for the British Red Cross.

Mum Heather, a Dundee music teacher, said it was all the boys’ idea.

“They’ve been practising away in the living room every night,” she said.

The youngsters are multi-instrumentalists, with Joseph also playing drums and both playing piano.

Theo and Joseph Miranda are fundraising to help children in Ukraine
Theo, left, and Joseph busking at Gallagher Retail Park.

And they took responsibility for the whole plan, from making backing tracks and posters to researching charities.

Joseph and Theo were inspired by Perthshire cancer campaigner Fi Munro, who died in 2020 after raising thousands for charities, despite her illness.

And they’ve been carrying out random acts of kindness since new year.

Joseph said: “We just want to do what we can to help.

“It’s been so heart-warming to see the response.”

There’s another chance to see the brothers in action this weekend as they’ll be playing in St Andrews on Saturday morning.

Newport: Sponsored walk across the Tay

Meanwhile, Joe and Isabella Dal Rio from Newport have organised a sponsored walk across the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday.

They’ve made leaflets and persuaded around 30 friends and relatives to join them.

And they have so far raised an impressive £1,200 for Unicef.

Some of the Newport children fundraising to help youngsters in Ukraine.
Joe and Isabella with some of the friends who will be joining them on their walk. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The Ukraine crisis is particularly poignant in Newport as it is twinned with the Ukranian town of Zolotarevo.

And the youngsters pass the town sign with the Ukranian flag on it every day on their way to Newport Primary School.

Joe, 11, and nine-year-old Isabella also know people with family directly affected by the war.

Joe said: “We have seen the war between Ukraine and Russia on the news and want to help.

“We are raising money for Unicef, which is a charity that can help children in danger in this war.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has donated so far.”

Joe and Isabella’s fundraising poster.

And Isabella added: “We wanted to do this also because our Italian grandparent’s carer has family in Ukraine and she is very scared for them.

“Some of my friends have relatives or friends that live in Ukraine or the countries near to Ukraine.”

Kinghorn: Sisters swimming in the freezing sea

In Kinghorn, Kirsten and Eilidh McMillan are preparing to plunge into the Firth of Forth.

The sisters were upset by the images on the news and 10-year-old Kirsten in particular wanted to help.

And desperate not to be left out, seven-year-old Eilidh has offered to take part too.

Mum Sarah said: “Kirsten came downstairs one night and said she had written us a letter.

Kirsten and Eilidh are among the children fundraising for Ukraine,
Kirsten, left, and Eilidh are among the children fundraising for Ukraine. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“She said she was really annoyed at what was going on in the world and she felt useless.”

That sparked the idea of the fundraising event dubbed Kirsten’s plunge for Ukraine, in aid of Save The Children.

“She decided herself what to do and we didn’t expect it to grow so much,” said Sarah.

“She initially set her limit at £150 and she’s really chuffed to have surpassed that.”

It’s a cool thing to do but I’m also a bit scared.”

Kirsten McMillan.

Kirsten has so far raised almost £1,000 and hopes for even more before she takes the plunge on Saturday.

The Kinghorn Primary pupil said: “I was listening to the radio and it was so unfair what was going on.

“I’ve been in the sea before but not at this time of year so I don’t know how cold it will be.

“It’s a cool thing to do but I’m also a bit scared.”

