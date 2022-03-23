MacMerry: Dundee bar chain appoints external investigator over sexual misconduct claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MacMerry: Dundee bar chain appoints external investigator over sexual misconduct claims

By Katy Scott
March 23 2022, 3.55pm Updated: March 23 2022, 4.43pm
macmerry sexual misconduct probe
Phil Donaldson heads up the Dundee-based bar and restaurant chain.

A Dundee bar chain at the centre of a mass grievance from staff has appointed an external investigator to look into its handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Workers at MacMerry 300 and Abandon Ship Ltd have made a series of allegations about the running of the firms.

The claims, backed by dozens of current or former employees, emerged in January – leading to a war of words between union Unite and MacMerry director Phil Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson later committed to a full investigation.

Two months on, Unite claims there has been “little to no action” following weeks of talks, while one employee has told The Courier that there are “still issues”.

MacMerry 300 denies this, with Mr Donaldson saying he has been working “relentlessly” to resolve every grievance.

macmerry king of islington closed
MacMerry runs a number of bars in Dundee.

In a statement provided to The Courier, Mr Donaldson said: “All holiday and pension issues have been rectified and we are working closely with the pension regulator, who are happy with our workings with them.

“In April we plan to raise the hourly rate to above the UK real living wage across the board.

“We have implemented better in-house communication systems and have rectified any of the maintenance issues that were perhaps highlighted.

Third-party investigator appointed

“We have appointed a third-party investigator called Dorothy McKinney Ltd to investigate the allegation that there was a wrongdoing regarding a sexual misconduct claim within the workplace.

“It would be completely irresponsible to make any comment on this until the investigation has come to a conclusion.

“By the end of this month’s pay run, all holiday for recent leavers of the company will have been paid.”

Mr Donaldson also confirmed a second staff member has been suspended over sexual misconduct allegations, though it is understood that worker is not based in Dundee.

macmerry bar chain dundee update sexual misconduct probe
Employees filed the grievance in January.

One worker, who has asked to remain anonymous, told The Courier: “Even though current staff are being paid, there are a lot of former staff struggling to get their pay.

“Everything is done on an individual basis so it’s hard to keep up with all of that, but it has improved.”

The staff member also says the firm has introduced a portal to deal with any pay issues.

‘They’re trying to fix things quietly’

But they say there has been “very little communication” about the sexual misconduct investigation.

They added: “That’s the biggest problem – they’re trying to fix things quietly or hoping it will go away instead of sending us emails and making it official.”

Bryan Simpson, Unite’s lead hospitality organiser, said: “Two months after a majority of their workforce submitted a shocking collective grievance backed up by irrefutable evidence, we’ve seen little to no action at MacMerry and Abandon Ship bars, certainly on the most serious elements of the complaint.

“The directors are now ignoring formal requests for unpaid pensions and holiday pay.

macmerry sexual misconduct probe
Draffens, one of the MacMerry bars.

“We still have no idea what is happening with the so-called independent investigation into sexual misconduct because the owners have not shared any information with the union which represents the workers concerned.

“This inaction is why we took peaceful, direct action outside their flagship unit in Covent Garden, London, on March 9.

“Such actions will continue until the directors start acting on the commitments they made in January to deal with the grievance and to recognise the union which represents the majority of their workforce.”

A spokesperson from Dorothy McKinney Ltd says the firm is unable to comment on the specifics of its investigation.

[[title]]

[[text]]

