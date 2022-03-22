Broughty Ferry resident Olive Walker celebrates 100th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olive Walker is pictured celebrating her 100th birthday at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry on Saturday March 19.

Olive (nee Robertson) was married to John Walker.

They met pre-war when they were both working in jute mills.

They were married during the war when John was a sailor so he was away for much of the duration.

They had a long and happy marriage and had four children, three of whom are still alive.

Olive is a grandparent and great-grandparent to many.

She lived in the same family home in Dundee for over 60 years before she moved into Orchar Nursing Home.

She contributes her long life to having been teetotal.

She “signed a pledge” in the 1930s because it allowed her access to her favourite dance hall!