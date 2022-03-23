Dundee and Angus primary kids to get creative in egg-citing Easter holiday project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus and Dundee youngsters are being encouraged to let their creative side go wild in the Easter holidays.

It is part of a year of giving by local business Made at 94.

And a shop window Easter bunny search with a difference will see seven primaries create a giant egg to brighten up the community.

Kevin Matthew of Made at 94 explains: “We’re a personalised gift and sign company, making all our own items.

“I was previously a teacher and really want to get kids involved in being arty and creative.

“We have done a lot of giveaways since starting the business.

“But we decided to take that further for 2022 by giving something to organisations or charities every day of the year.”

Valentine’s Day initiative success

Made at 94 sent out Valentine’s Day craft kits to hundreds of local children.

And they have launched a schools art competition alongside the Easter bunny hunt.

Mattocks, Murroes, Seaview, Grange, Barnhill, Eastern and Craigiebarns primaries are involved.

“It’s about families getting out and about together during the school holidays,” said Kevin.

“We want them to enjoy the bunny hunt in Broughty Ferry shops and have had great support from local businesses.

“And we’ve given each of the schools a large blank wooden Easter egg to decorate.

“They will be displayed on the railings outside Broughty library.

“The schools will come up with their own design, colours and a story behind the egg.

“We want them to be as bright and colourful as possible.”

Judging panel

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson, Whimsical Lush artist Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson of Jigsaw Media will select the winning school.

The school holidays run over the first two weeks in April.

“It’s about fun, getting children to be creative and for families to be doing something together in the holidays,” said Kevin.

“And it’s something I’d like to grow next year.

“If we could double it in size it would be a really spectacular display.”