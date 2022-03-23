Dundee and Angus primary kids to get creative in egg-citing Easter holiday project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Angus primary kids to get creative in egg-citing Easter holiday project

By Graham Brown
March 23 2022, 6.06am
Kevin Matthew of Made at 94 with his children Eddison, 8, Minnie, 4 and Remi, 6. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Angus and Dundee youngsters are being encouraged to let their creative side go wild in the Easter holidays.

It is part of a year of giving by local business Made at 94.

And a shop window Easter bunny search with a difference will see seven primaries create a giant egg to brighten up the community.

Kevin Matthew of Made at 94 explains: “We’re a personalised gift and sign company, making all our own items.

Made at 94
Kevin Matthew with his children Minnie, 4, Remi, 6 and Eddison, 8. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“I was previously a teacher and really want to get kids involved in being arty and creative.

“We have done a lot of giveaways since starting the business.

“But we decided to take that further for 2022 by giving something to organisations or charities every day of the year.”

Valentine’s Day initiative success

Made at 94 sent out Valentine’s Day craft kits to hundreds of local children.

Dundee Made at 94
Craigiebarns primary pupil Carly McCabe taking part in the Valentine’s Day event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And they have launched a schools art competition alongside the Easter bunny hunt.

Mattocks, Murroes, Seaview, Grange, Barnhill, Eastern and Craigiebarns primaries are involved.

“It’s about families getting out and about together during the school holidays,” said Kevin.

Made at 94
The decorated eggs will be displayed outside Broughty Ferry library. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We want them to enjoy the bunny hunt in Broughty Ferry shops and have had great support from local businesses.

“And we’ve given each of the schools a large blank wooden Easter egg to decorate.

“They will be displayed on the railings outside Broughty library.

“The schools will come up with their own design, colours and a story behind the egg.

“We want them to be as bright and colourful as possible.”

Judging panel

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson, Whimsical Lush artist Suzanne Scott and Craig Simpson of Jigsaw Media will select the winning school.

The school holidays run over the first two weeks in April.

“It’s about fun, getting children to be creative and for families to be doing something together in the holidays,” said Kevin.

“And it’s something I’d like to grow next year.

“If we could double it in size it would be a really spectacular display.”

