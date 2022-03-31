Council clock-up: Dundee drivers could get refunds after car parks set at wrong time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Council clock-up: Dundee drivers could get refunds after car parks set at wrong time

By Amie Flett
March 31 2022, 5.36pm Updated: March 31 2022, 6.17pm
The time on barriers at the likes of the Olympia were inaccurate.
The time on barriers at the likes of the Olympia were inaccurate.

Drivers could be issued refunds after the clocks at Dundee’s council multi-storey car parks were set at the wrong time.

Motorists using Olympia, West Bell Street, Gellatly Street and Greenmarket spotted that the timers on the entry barriers and pay machines were between five and six minutes early throughout this week.

It means that some unlucky motorists have been charged more than they should.

The local authority, which runs the car parks, has admitted there was an error and has vowed to reimburse anyone affected.

What was the issue?

Parking at all four multi-storeys is free between 8pm and 8am, seven days a week.

Monday to Friday, drivers are charged £2.30 for a stay of up to two hours, and higher fees for longer stays.

On a weekend they are charged a flat rate of £3 all day.

When The Courier tested out the parking systems (see video below) we found that the barriers and pay machines were both set at the same – wrong – time.

The time on the barriers was about five minutes slow.

Anyone arriving at one of the multi-storeys between 8pm and 8.05pm would have expected to be able to park free, as long as they collected their car before charges kicked in at 8am the following day.

However, the clocks being slow meant that anyone arriving in that five-minute window would have automatically incurred a charge – because the car parks’ clocks said it was before 8pm.

Conversely, anyone who parked their car after 8pm, and then collected it between 8am and 8.05am, would have managed to avoid being charged – because the time was showing as being in the free parking period.

One driver told The Courier he had been overcharged by £3, after parking at the Olympia multi-storey on Sunday night.

He said: “I entered the car park at 8.02pm/8.03pm and was amazed the entry time on the automated ticket was recorded as 7.57pm, so I would be charged for Sunday parking, which turned out to be £3.

“On Monday when we went to pay at the pay machine the £2.30 charge for two-hour parking turned into £5.30 for three minutes on Sunday night, plus the two hours on Monday.”

Gellatly Street car park.

Dundee City Council is offering to pay back anyone who has been overcharged by the fault, after putting the clocks right on Thursday – when it was highlighted by The Courier.

It is unclear how long the problem lasted or whether it was linked to the clocks going forward at the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “The car parks’ clocks have been reset and are now showing the correct time.

“Any car park user who arrived after 8pm and was charged for parking is invited to e-mail parkingenquiries@dundeecity.gov.uk to request reimbursement.”

Free car parking at Angus country parks to promote outdoor spaces

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier