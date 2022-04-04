Dundee road cordoned off after fire at former college building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee road was cordoned off on Monday as police and firefighters were called to a blaze at an old college building.

Constitution Road was closed after the alarm was raised at around 2.50pm.

Emergency services remained at the scene for more than an hour, but the severity of the fire is not clear.

It is the latest in a line of incidents at the former Dundee College building, which has lain empty since 2011.

Police confirmed there were no injuries reported and the fire is not being treated suspicious.

Kids causing problems ‘almost every day’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a building fire on Constitution Street at 2.50pm.

“Three appliances and a height appliance were in attendance.”

One resident, who lives across the road, says “almost every day” there are “kids causing problems in that building”.

He added: “It’s ridiculous. The owners should be footing the police’s bill.”

The site is owned by Scodd Ltd, which bought the building in January 2021 for £500,000.

Earlier this year the firm told The Courier it was facing “unprecedented” levels of anti-social behaviour at the site, admitting it was “very difficult to stop”, despite investing in security measures.

There are plans to transform the site into student accommodation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at an address on Constitution Road, Dundee at around 3pm on Monday April 4, following reports of a fire.

“There were no injuries reported and it is not being treated suspicious.”