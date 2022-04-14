Dundee hair salon set to reopen after car crashed into shopfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hair salon set to reopen after car crashed into shopfront

By James Simpson
April 14 2022, 5.54pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.03pm
Police at the scene of Sunday's crash.
A Dundee hair salon is getting set to reopen after a car crashed into its shopfront at the weekend.

Salma Panchbhaya was forced to close The Hair and Beauty Mill on Hospital Street following the collision on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at the junction with Clepington Road, next to The Glens pub.

But Salma, 53, told The Courier things could have been different if the business had been open at the time.

The building was damaged in the collision.

She said: “I started getting messages saying a car had crashed into the shop and I couldn’t believe it until the pictures started coming in.

“We got up there to have a look and there was obviously damage to the granite and windows.

“The bricks at the bay window had also been dislodged near to where my work station is.

‘What if the salon had been open?’

“I did start to think, ‘what if the salon had been open?’

“The damage thankfully appears to be largely cosmetic but we didn’t want to take any risks with our clients.

“We cancelled the appointments until a structural engineer was able to assess if there was any danger.”

No one was hurt in the smash.

Salma says she has been given the green light to reopen next week.

She added: “The main thing for us is that no one was seriously injured.

“The salon has been here for a decade and while nothing like this has happened before, it has always been a concern that something could happen.

“We are right at the junction with Hospital Street and Clepington Road and it can be extremely busy.

Concerns over road layout

“Given the events at the weekend, we’ve spoken with Dundee City Council regarding the road layout.

“There have already been some discussions about moving the pavement further out into the road, away from the business, while putting some bollards out.

“At this stage there is no timescale for when that could happen but we’re just happy the issue is being looked at.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a crash involving one car which happened on Hospital Street, Dundee at around 3.10pm on Sunday April 10.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

