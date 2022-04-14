Dundee hair salon set to reopen after car crashed into shopfront

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee hair salon is getting set to reopen after a car crashed into its shopfront at the weekend.

Salma Panchbhaya was forced to close The Hair and Beauty Mill on Hospital Street following the collision on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at the junction with Clepington Road, next to The Glens pub.

But Salma, 53, told The Courier things could have been different if the business had been open at the time.

She said: “I started getting messages saying a car had crashed into the shop and I couldn’t believe it until the pictures started coming in.

“We got up there to have a look and there was obviously damage to the granite and windows.

“The bricks at the bay window had also been dislodged near to where my work station is.

‘What if the salon had been open?’

“I did start to think, ‘what if the salon had been open?’

“The damage thankfully appears to be largely cosmetic but we didn’t want to take any risks with our clients.

“We cancelled the appointments until a structural engineer was able to assess if there was any danger.”

Salma says she has been given the green light to reopen next week.

She added: “The main thing for us is that no one was seriously injured.

“The salon has been here for a decade and while nothing like this has happened before, it has always been a concern that something could happen.

“We are right at the junction with Hospital Street and Clepington Road and it can be extremely busy.

Concerns over road layout

“Given the events at the weekend, we’ve spoken with Dundee City Council regarding the road layout.

“There have already been some discussions about moving the pavement further out into the road, away from the business, while putting some bollards out.

“At this stage there is no timescale for when that could happen but we’re just happy the issue is being looked at.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a crash involving one car which happened on Hospital Street, Dundee at around 3.10pm on Sunday April 10.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”