Why £80 million V&A Dundee has struggled to impress online reviewers

By Alasdair Clark
April 16 2022, 9.00am Updated: April 16 2022, 9.25am
V&A Dundee opening
The V&A Dundee opened in 2018 but online reviews are a mixed bag.

The V&A Dundee has struggled to impress tourists on online review sites – with disgruntled visitors branding it “all space and no action”.

Just short of four years since it opened with much fanfare, the museum ranks 48 out of 112 things to do in Dundee on Tripadvisor.

Scoring just three out of five stars, it has more than 700 “poor” or “terrible” reviews from about 3,000 ratings.

And it ranks well below favourites like Discovery Point, Dundee Museum of Transport – along with statues and a shopping centre.

But the V&A splits opinion, with the venue also attracting more than 560 five-star ratings.

What do online reviewers think?

After it opened in September 2018, the majority of reviews left on Tripadvisor were positive, as the museum attracted ratings of four out of five.

Impressed with the design of the building, tourists recommended it to other travellers using the website.

Kate Middleton is the patron of the museum.

More recent reviews, however, have been dominated by more negative experiences, with visitors apparently unimpressed with what it has to offer despite the architecture that first wowed visitors.

“I’ve given the V&A two stars because it was free and the staff were fantastic but that’s all I can recommend about it,” the post said.

I’m glad we went here as a follow on from the Museum of Transport and didn’t make the trip especially to visit the V&A.”

“It’s a huge space with very little in it. The permanent Scottish design room was random and not very interesting.

“The Mary Quant exhibition which was ticketed was OK but very niche. I wouldn’t go back.”

“All space and no action,” another reviewer said simply.

A third person wrote: “I’m glad we went here as a follow-on from the Museum of Transport and didn’t make the trip especially to visit the V&A. What a waste of space this place is.

The museum was warmly welcomed to the city.

“I’m a tad bewildered as to what the point of this building is – doesn’t really even stack up as a design masterpiece.”

However, others are much more complimentary.

One visitor, who gave it full marks, described it as a “beautiful building with lots to see and do”.

I have visited several times… I can’t recommend this museum enough.”

They continued: “I spent ages in the Scottish Design Galleries looking at all the objects. The current Michael Clark exhibition is brilliant too.

“The views from the terraces looking over the River Tay are amazing, especially if you’re having a coffee in Tatha.

“I have visited several times and will definitely be back. I can’t recommend this museum enough.”

How does the V&A compare to other Dundee attractions?

Dundee Museum of Transport ranks top among the attractions the city has to offer on Tripadvisor.

Discovery Point, Dundee Science Centre, the Desperate Dan statue, Slessor Gardens and Dundee Botanic Gardens also rate well above the V&A.

Attractions like the Lemmings statue, ranked number 31 in Dundee’s must-see list, Queen Victoria’s statue, ranked 39th, and the Overgate, ranked 43rd, all beat the V&A.

The City Square fountains come in at number 45 on the list.

What did V&A Dundee promise?

Construction of the eye-catching building was led by Dundee City Council, and its arrival caused much excitement.

In 2018 it helped the city come to the world’s attention, with the international press listing Dundee as one of the most design-savvy cities to alongside the likes of Tokyo and Paris.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the museum would be “transformational” for the City of Discovery.

The Courier and Weekend Telegraph front pages as the V&A opened.

How has the V&A responded?

The V&A has told The Courier it is continuing to develop its visitor experience.

A spokeswoman said: “There is lots to see in the museum right now, from the fantastic Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer exhibition to displays on sustainable design.

“Our Listening to Joy exhibition in the main hall for children and families has extended our family offer for this season, as have the family friendly Seek + Peek and Selkie Trails which help guide visitors in and around the museum and Waterfront.

Nicola Sturgeon at the V&A in Dundee
Nicola Sturgeon hailed the attraction as “transformational” for the city.

“We are introducing new objects with fascinating stories to tell in the Scottish Design Galleries this summer and under-18s can now see V&A Dundee’s paid exhibitions for free.”

The museum also plans on resuming its evening programme in the Tatha restaurant, as Covid restrictions are phased out.

The spokeswoman added: “We are also really pleased that V&A Dundee has made it into Scotland’s top ten most visited free attractions again this year, as reported by the Moffat Centre, attracting thousands of visitors from far and wide to the city.”

