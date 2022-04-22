Dundee charity founder takes on 53-mile run to fund crisis services for desperate families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee charity founder takes on 53-mile run to fund crisis services for desperate families

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 22 2022, 12.24pm
Eagles Wings charity founder Mike Cordiner is preparing for an ultra-marathon, training with service user David Smith.
The founder of a Dundee charity says the number of families in financial crisis is soaring – even those in full-time employment.

Mike Cordiner, founder of Christian charity the Eagles Wings Trust says he is seeing a surge in demand for support managing finances, addiction and homelessness.

Before the pandemic, around 16 people visited the Douglas Street charity per day. This is now 40 and climbing as the cost of living crisis bites.

As well as financial struggles, Mike says the pandemic has caused more people in need of help battling mental health and addition issues.

In particular, he is seeing more people in full-time work struggling to make ends meet.

As well as providing support and advice from the charity’s premises, volunteers also run a soup kitchen twice a week.

Mike said: “There is no doubt that as things get back to normal after Covid-19 that more and more people are turning to us for help.

“Numbers are well up on before.

“Sadly there are people among those who are working for a living but still can’t afford to make ends meet.

“Increasing costs are affecting everyone and people are struggling to cope.”

Mike says people from all walks of life are turning to the charity for support.

He added: “We have folk from all walks of life and all ages turn to us.

“Mental health issues are growing, poverty of all kinds is a big problem in Dundee  – from food and fuel poverty to childhood poverty.

“We can’t provide support for everyone but those we can’t help we can signpost to a place that can help them.”

Self-funded

As Eagles Wings is self-funded, the rise in demand has meant more money than ever is needed to keep the charity afloat.

Mike has decided to take part in a 53-mile ultra marathon this weekend in a bid to raise money.

He will take part in the 53-mile Highland Fling on Saturday, running for close to 12 hours on a course over the West Highland Way.

Mike said: “This is going to be tough and a bit of a struggle for me but it’s nothing compared to the struggles some of the people who come to us for help are going through.

“I can actually take inspiration from many of the people we see on a daily basis.

“The men and women who come to Eagles Wings face constant struggles with homelessness, abuse, mental health problems and addiction of various sorts.”

Donation to Mike’s marathon effort can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-cordiner5

Service user David says Eagles Wings  Trust helped after a fall

David Smith, 38, turned to Eagles Wings Trust when he was left blind in one eye after a fall when he hit his head.

David Smith.

He said: “I come here regularly and everyone has really helped me.

“I have had help with learning how to cook and I have also got involved in Street Soccer through Mike and the team.

“I fully support what Mike is doing and I think it’s amazing that he is doing this run to try to raise money for the charity.”

