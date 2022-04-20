Luxury minibus worth £20k stolen from Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A luxury minibus used for golf tours and airport travel has been stolen from Broughty Ferry.

Owners of Discovery Executive Travel were astounded when their £20,000 vehicle was taken from Panmure Street on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the company said the theft of the seven-seat Mercedes-Benz Vito was a “total disaster” as they are scheduled to provide transport for a number of golf tours in the coming weeks.

‘Complete nightmare’

He added: “We are astounded this has happened.

“There have never been any issues in this street in the near 30 years we’ve resided here.

“This creates a complete nightmare for us as it was earmarked for a lot of work this summer.

“We do a lot of work with Golf Scotland amongst airport travel as well.

“After all the issues with Covid-19 we were set to be busier than ever in the coming weeks.

“There was nothing in the van to steal, aside from a kid’s car seat in the back.

“The police have been contacted and we’ve also been out searching throughout the day to see if we could trace the vehicle.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At around 1.30pm on Wednesday April 20, police received a report of the theft of a minibus from a property in Panmure Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”