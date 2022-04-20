Luxury minibus worth £20k stolen from Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee

Luxury minibus worth £20k stolen from Broughty Ferry

By James Simpson
April 20 2022, 5.56pm Updated: April 20 2022, 6.31pm
The minibus was stolen outside a property in Broughty Ferry.
A luxury minibus used for golf tours and airport travel has been stolen from Broughty Ferry.

Owners of Discovery Executive Travel were astounded when their £20,000 vehicle was taken from Panmure Street on Wednesday.

The vehicle was taken from Panmure Street.
A spokesman for the company said the theft of the seven-seat Mercedes-Benz Vito was a “total disaster” as they are scheduled to provide transport for a number of golf tours in the coming weeks.

‘Complete nightmare’

He added: “We are astounded this has happened.

“There have never been any issues in this street in the near 30 years we’ve resided here.

“This creates a complete nightmare for us as it was earmarked for a lot of work this summer.

“We do a lot of work with Golf Scotland amongst airport travel as well.

“After all the issues with Covid-19 we were set to be busier than ever in the coming weeks.

“There was nothing in the van to steal, aside from a kid’s car seat in the back.

“The police have been contacted and we’ve also been out searching throughout the day to see if we could trace the vehicle.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At around 1.30pm on Wednesday April 20, police received a report of the theft of a minibus from a property in Panmure Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

