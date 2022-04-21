Driver injured after crashing into parked car on busy Dundee road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car was forced into a resident’s garden after a motorist crashed into a parked vehicle on a busy Dundee road.

At least two police cars and two ambulances were seen at the incident, which occurred on Greendykes Road at around 4pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car concerned was rushed to hospital but his injuries are not known.

It’s understood nobody was in the parked vehicle when it was struck.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4pm on Thursday, April 21, to a report of car crashing into a parked vehicle on Greendykes Road, Dundee.

“A man, the driver of the car, has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”