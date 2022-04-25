Flights between Dundee and London cancelled amid high sickness levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Flights between Dundee and London cancelled amid high sickness levels

By Jake Keith & Alasdair Clark
April 25 2022, 8.47pm Updated: April 25 2022, 8.53pm
Two Loganair flights were cancelled.
Two Loganair flights were cancelled.

Two flights between London and Dundee were cancelled on Monday due to “unusually high levels of sickness” among staff.

The 6.50am flight from Dundee to the capital and the 10.30am journey from London were both scrapped by the airline.

A spokesperson from Loganair said: “Like many businesses Loganair is being affected with unusually high levels of sickness at the moment, and on this occasion we were unable to operate two flights on the Dundee to London City route on Monday.”

Dundee Airport passenger numbers
Loganair operates flights from Dundee to London and Belfast.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and offer our assurances that we are working as hard as we can to maintain our fully flying programme whilst prioritising their safety.”

UK Government funding of £2.5 million was recently announced guaranteeing the Loganair route will continue until at least 2023.

The airline, which has run the connection since 2014, also runs flights to Belfast from Dundee.

Flights from Dundee to Shetland will start from May.

