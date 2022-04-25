Flights between Dundee and London cancelled amid high sickness levels
By Jake Keith & Alasdair Clark
April 25 2022, 8.47pmUpdated: April 25 2022, 8.53pm
Two flights between London and Dundee were cancelled on Monday due to “unusually high levels of sickness” among staff.
The 6.50am flight from Dundee to the capital and the 10.30am journey from London were both scrapped by the airline.
A spokesperson from Loganair said: “Like many businesses Loganair is being affected with unusually high levels of sickness at the moment, and on this occasion we were unable to operate two flights on the Dundee to London City route on Monday.”
“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and offer our assurances that we are working as hard as we can to maintain our fully flying programme whilst prioritising their safety.”