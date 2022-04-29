Comedian Phill Jupitus hits out at Dundee University with foul-mouthed rant By Neil Henderson April 29 2022, 6.12pm Updated: April 30 2022, 8.33am Phill Jupitus is in his third year of study at the university's art college. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Minimum entry requirements for loans will impact poor and minority students University exhibition celebrates 50 years of Dundee’s Botanic Garden Blair’s proposal for seven in 10 to go to university ‘beyond misguided’ VIDEO: Late Dundee man’s model railway now a museum exhibit and a fine testament to his skill