A man has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 7 2022, 4.08pm Updated: May 7 2022, 4.20pm
A man has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dundee
A man has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dundee

A  25-year-old man has been arrested after the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dundee.

The alleged incident happened on St Andrew’s Street around 2.50am on Saturday morning.

Police remained at the location throughout the rest of the day.

A police cordon prevented the public entering the area which is behind Pout Bar and Nightclub.

Area closed to the public

An eye-witness said: “I live on St Andrew’s Street and I saw the police tape in place at the private car park behind Pout nightclub just before 10am.

“There is no access and there appears to be both plain clothed and uniformed police officers  are at the scene.”

A Police Scotland cordon remains at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman which occurred on St Andrew’s Street in Dundee around 2.50am on Saturday, 7 May, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

