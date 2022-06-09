Fire crews tackle turbine blaze in Dundee industrial estate By Neil Henderson and James Simpson June 9 2022, 7.35am Updated: June 9 2022, 12.26pm 0 MVV Enviroment Baldovie Limited on Forties Road, where the fire broke out. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Quick-thinking St Andrews cleaners alert neighbours to house fire Burning furniture thrown from Dundee flat during early-morning blaze Man in his 80s taken to hospital after house fire in Dundee Ballingry fire: Neighbours climbed scaffold to fight blaze with garden hose