The View announce fourth Glasgow comeback gig after ‘overwhelming’ demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The View have announced a fourth reunion gig in Glasgow after “overwhelming” demand for tickets.

The Dundee band announced plans last week for a show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow in December – their first gig in five years.

But after that sold out within a few minutes, the Same Jeans stars announced second and third dates – with briefs also quickly snapped up.

That has now prompted The View to announce a “fourth and final” date on the run of gigs, which will take place on Thursday December 15 in Glasgow.

‘We are so grateful for the love’

A post on the band’s Twitter said: “We are overwhelmed by the response to the shows going on sale.

“Due to demand this is the 4th and final date we will announce!

“Tickets go on sale Thursday 9am.

“Thank you – this feels incredible and we are so grateful for the love you are showing!”

A photo of the band to promote the shows only features three of the original members – with drummer Steven Morrison missing.

In May, the band were pictured recording new material in a Spanish studio – amid rumours they are set to release an album.

Singer Kyle Falconer posted on Instagram this week that he had been back in Spain, telling fans: “Cana wait to show yas the vibe!”

But he said there would be “nae cliff hangers or teasers” yet.