‘Lifeline’ cafe for Dundee pensioners saved after funding boost

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 16 2022, 11.00am Updated: June 16 2022, 1.27pm
Funding has been granted to save the Blethers Cafe.
Funding has been granted to save the Blethers Cafe.

A “lifeline” cafe for pensioners in Dundee that was in danger of folding has been saved after a funding boost.

Dundee City Council has awarded just over £7,000 to West End Blethers Cafe – enough to keep the group going into next year at least.

The cafe meets weekly but in April organisers said it was running out of money and would probably have to close.

Money will keep cafe going for months

However, cash has now been allocated from the local authority’s Common Good Fund.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum and a Labour councillor in the city – who helps organise the cafe – said: “Back in April we feared the cafe had only weeks left due to lack of funding.

“However, this money will support the continuation of the cafe over the next nine to 10 months.”

Up to 30 people meet weekly at the saved Blethers Cafe in Dundee.

West End Blethers Cafe launched last September in a bid to give elderly people somewhere to meet up after facing isolation and loneliness during lockdown.

The cafe operates every Thursday at The Friary in Tullideph.

It attracts about 30 people on a weekly basis.

‘A safe and welcoming space’

Dorothy said: “It provides a safe and welcoming space for older people at risk of social isolation, to enjoy a snack and a blether.

“Initial funding came from Covid recovery monies distributed by West End Local Communities Planning Partnership, supplemented by a grant from the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund and a generous anonymous donation.

“This news is a lifeline for our bletherers.

“The cafe has made such a difference to so many of their lives and they will be delighted we can now carry on, at least until next spring.

Blethers cafe in Dundee has been saved until at least next spring.

“It has made a real impact on the lives of older people, many of whom had become fearful of venturing out into the community again, following Covid-19 restrictions.

“There’ll be singing and dancing at the Blethers Cafe this Thursday.”

Dorothy says if ongoing funding can be secured, the group hopes to develop more activities including tea dances, a library, games, visits from community nurses, trips to oxygen therapy chambers, picnics and swimming.

Fight to save Dundee Palais from flames captured in dramatic pics found in archives

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

