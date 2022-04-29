‘Lifeline’ Dundee anti-loneliness pensioners’ cafe could fold within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Lifeline’ Dundee anti-loneliness pensioners’ cafe could fold within weeks

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 29 2022, 5.45am Updated: April 29 2022, 8.02am
The Blethers Cafe is in danger of folding due to lack of funds.
A “lifeline” support service for pensioners in Dundee could fold within eight weeks because it is running out of cash.

West End Blethers Cafe launched last September in a bid to give elderly people somewhere to meet up after facing isolation and loneliness during lockdown.

The cafe meets weekly but unless £10,000 can be raised it is in danger of having to stop.

Bid for more funding

Dorothy McHugh, one of the organisers, says the group is desperately trying to find cash to stay afloat.

Dorothy, who is also secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said: “Sadly, the project is running short of funds.

“The cafe only has funding for the next seven to eight weeks.

“Applications for further funding are currently being prepared but so far we have no definite future funding secured.”

The cafe has been described as a lifeline for older people.

Dorothy says previous funding has come from grants and donations.

She said: “We need around £600 a month to continue as we are.

“Additional activities will add additional costs.

“An application will be submitted to Dundee City Council’s Common Good Fund for a year’s funding – this is likely to be for around £10,000.

“This works out at less than a £10 subsidy for each ‘bletherer’ each week – although the value of a project like this cannot be measured in pounds.”

Blethers community has grown

A community of around 30 people has grown within the group, which meets every Thursday at the Friary Community Cafe on Tullideph Road.

Dorothy says this has become a lifeline for many.

“West End Blethers has made a real impact on the lives of older people, many of whom had become fearful of venturing out into the community again, following Covid-19 restrictions,” she said.

Organisers Dorothy McHugh, Margaret Hume and Helen Wright are applying for funding.

“Referrals come from sheltered housing wardens, community mental health nursing, psychiatry of old age – and through our bletherers spreading the word.

“The atmosphere when we meet speaks for itself.

“Our bletherers are engaged, smiling and often singing, making important social connections.

“Information is exchanged, stories are told, memories are shared, old acquaintanceships are renewed and new friends made.”

Up to 30 people meet weekly at the cafe.

Dorothy says if ongoing funding can be secured the group hopes to develop more activities, including:

  •  Tea dances
  •  A library
  • Games including dominoes, cards and carpet bowls
  •  Visits from the community nurse and other organisations
  •  Trips to oxygen therapy chambers
  • Picnics and swimming

Dorothy said: “People tell us they love the café and it has made a huge difference to their lives by making new friends and reconnecting with old ones.

“It would be a desperate shame if the project had to close down due to lack of money.”

Council hopes to help

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, says he hopes the council can help the group to continue.

He said: “We are all keen to see what support can be deployed to support this worthy project.

Humza Yousaf John Alexander
John Alexander.

“I asked officers to reach out and engage with the Blethers Café to see what is needed and what help can be provided, which they have now done.

“I’m positive that support can be found to continue this project.”

