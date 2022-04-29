‘Lifeline’ Dundee anti-loneliness pensioners’ cafe could fold within weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “lifeline” support service for pensioners in Dundee could fold within eight weeks because it is running out of cash.

West End Blethers Cafe launched last September in a bid to give elderly people somewhere to meet up after facing isolation and loneliness during lockdown.

The cafe meets weekly but unless £10,000 can be raised it is in danger of having to stop.

Bid for more funding

Dorothy McHugh, one of the organisers, says the group is desperately trying to find cash to stay afloat.

Dorothy, who is also secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said: “Sadly, the project is running short of funds.

“The cafe only has funding for the next seven to eight weeks.

“Applications for further funding are currently being prepared but so far we have no definite future funding secured.”

Dorothy says previous funding has come from grants and donations.

She said: “We need around £600 a month to continue as we are.

“Additional activities will add additional costs.

“An application will be submitted to Dundee City Council’s Common Good Fund for a year’s funding – this is likely to be for around £10,000.

“This works out at less than a £10 subsidy for each ‘bletherer’ each week – although the value of a project like this cannot be measured in pounds.”

Blethers community has grown

A community of around 30 people has grown within the group, which meets every Thursday at the Friary Community Cafe on Tullideph Road.

Dorothy says this has become a lifeline for many.

“West End Blethers has made a real impact on the lives of older people, many of whom had become fearful of venturing out into the community again, following Covid-19 restrictions,” she said.

“Referrals come from sheltered housing wardens, community mental health nursing, psychiatry of old age – and through our bletherers spreading the word.

“The atmosphere when we meet speaks for itself.

“Our bletherers are engaged, smiling and often singing, making important social connections.

“Information is exchanged, stories are told, memories are shared, old acquaintanceships are renewed and new friends made.”

Dorothy says if ongoing funding can be secured the group hopes to develop more activities, including:

Tea dances

A library

Games including dominoes, cards and carpet bowls

Visits from the community nurse and other organisations

Trips to oxygen therapy chambers

Picnics and swimming

Dorothy said: “People tell us they love the café and it has made a huge difference to their lives by making new friends and reconnecting with old ones.

“It would be a desperate shame if the project had to close down due to lack of money.”

Council hopes to help

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, says he hopes the council can help the group to continue.

He said: “We are all keen to see what support can be deployed to support this worthy project.

“I asked officers to reach out and engage with the Blethers Café to see what is needed and what help can be provided, which they have now done.

“I’m positive that support can be found to continue this project.”