Special Beano comic strip stars Rowan Atkinson as new Netflix character

By Poppy Watson
June 16 2022, 6.15pm Updated: June 16 2022, 6.52pm
Rowan Atkinson's character appears alongside comic book favourites.
Beano icons Dennis and Gnasher have been joined by British comedy legend Rowan Atkinson in a special comic strip to celebrate the star’s upcoming Netflix show.

The actor’s role in the new nine-part series, Man vs Bee, was the inspiration for the bespoke Beano illustration.

The show sees “hapless house sitter” Trevor, played by Atkinson, get into hot water as he attempts to take care of a luxury mansion – invaded by a mischievous bee.

In the accompanying comic strip, Trevor is transported to Beanotown, where he runs into serious difficulties alongside a cast of favourite DC Thomson comic characters.

The bespoke Beano comic strip will be available online from Friday.

Chaos ensues as Trevor tussles with a bee, leaving a trail of devastation in his wake.

Atkinson, 67, says he is “thrilled” to be involved with the much-loved comic, which he enjoyed as a child.

He said: “Like many British school children I was an avid Beano reader. Beano remains a unique piece of our pop-culture, and something that has been shaped by and shaped British comedic sensibilities for over 80 years.

“I am genuinely thrilled that my alter ego, Trevor, has been immortalised in the Beano world.”

British comedy legend Rowan Atkinson. Photo: PA Wire/PA Wire

​Mike Stirling, creative director at Beano Studios, said: “Beano has always been a hive of comic chaos, so there was a real buzz about the place to have the comedy legend that is Rowan Atkinson visit Beanotown to make mischief with another troublemaker identified by their stripes.

“We think it was meant to bee, that when Netflix was looking for a unique new way of telling the world about the show, they thought of us.

“We hope everyone has as much fun reading the strip as we had making it.”

The comic strip will be available exclusively on Beano’s website from Friday.

Man vs Bee will be available on Netflix in full from Friday June 24.

