Dundee takeaway owner’s car ‘destroyed’ after hit-and-run in his own driveway By James Simpson June 23 2022, 11.52am Updated: June 23 2022, 1.47pm 0 Sanat Ghatak with his damaged car at his home in Douglas. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Stolen SUV car used for Tayside crime spree found abandoned in Dundee park Full crime spree revealed as stolen Mitsubishi used for six Tayside break-ins in just 90 minutes Police linking early-morning break-ins at Broughty Ferry shop and pub in Carnoustie Thieves steal motorbike in Alyth ram-raid during spate of Tayside-wide garage break-ins