Best pictures from final day of Dundee University graduations as students from 2020/21 celebrate By Amie Flett July 1 2022, 3.59pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.47pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The final remaining Dundee University graduates celebrated at the Caird Hall on Friday as two weeks of ceremonies came to a close. Students from the last three years have walked through the Caird Hall doors to celebrate the success of their academic journeys. The classes of 2020 and 2021 were invited back this week where they were finally given the opportunity to reunite with fellow students and commemorate the day with their friends and family. Previous galleries of graduations this week can be found from day one, day two and day three on The Courier website. It follows on from last week’s celebrations, where the class of 2022 received their degrees. The final ceremony on Friday saw graduates from the school of art and design and the school of social sciences celebrating their successes. Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the Caird Hall to capture the big day. The dignitaries and graduates are processed from the Caird Hall. Some last minute adjustments – l to r – Angela Wilson and Fern Murphy. Hurry hurry or I’ll miss the ceremony! Graduates from DJCAD congratulate each other following the ceremony. Severine Njock and Ife Njock-Barnes. A group of happy graduates from the art college DJCAD. Kim Burke Tina Tang. Jacqueline Goodall and Sophie Dalgleish. Lucy Ford, Gergina Croll and Georgia Bayne. Angus Stevenson. Getting that shot! Tina Tang gets a well done from her puppy. It was a family affair as Callum O’Neill graduated as his dad, Shane O’Neill (Senior Vice Principal) was one of the dignitaries. DJCAD Art School graduates Louise Colville, Tina Tang and Amber Doughty. Josie Shirra and Chris Wesley. Dundee University classes of 2020/2021 celebrate graduations after Covid delay Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close