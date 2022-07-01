Best pictures from final day of Dundee University graduations as students from 2020/21 celebrate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final remaining Dundee University graduates celebrated at the Caird Hall on Friday as two weeks of ceremonies came to a close.

Students from the last three years have walked through the Caird Hall doors to celebrate the success of their academic journeys.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 were invited back this week where they were finally given the opportunity to reunite with fellow students and commemorate the day with their friends and family.

Previous galleries of graduations this week can be found from day one, day two and day three on The Courier website.

It follows on from last week’s celebrations, where the class of 2022 received their degrees.

The final ceremony on Friday saw graduates from the school of art and design and the school of social sciences celebrating their successes.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the Caird Hall to capture the big day.