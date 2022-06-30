Dundee University classes of 2020/2021 celebrate graduations after Covid delay By Poppy Watson June 30 2022, 3.25pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Dundee University classes of 2020 and 2021 are proving good things come to those who wait as the third day of delayed graduation celebrations took place on Thursday. Pandemic students have been reuniting with their former classmates at the Caird Hall in Dundee city centre this week. Many graduates who finished their studies in 2020 and 2021 missed out on their special day as in-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to Covid restrictions. But they’re making up for it now, with seven ceremonies taking place over the course of the week. Thursday saw graduates from the school of business and the school of social sciences celebrate their hard work with friends and family. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at the Caird Hall to capture the big day. Graduating in International Marketing, Suzanna Xu, 24, Marija Ljubicic, 27, Maria Fure, 27, Jonathan Walker, 28, Sarah Manifold, 25 and Adipa Nilachart, 25. Jamie Thorburn, 24, graduates in Accountancy and Finance with sister Sophie, dad Stuart and mum Sally-Anne. Caitlin Stephen, 23, graduates in Geography. Rachel Kennedy, 26, and Rosie Kendrick, 26, both graduate in Psychology. Andie-Jasmin Watson, 22, graduates in Psycology with mum Mary Wallace, sister Mia Watson and dad Andrew Watson. Raphael Okwaraugo, 33, graduates with a masters in Management and celebrates with dancing, champagne and traditional music. This Italian crowd graduated in Business and Psychology and celebrated by singing an Italian anthem. These Italian ladies put on their traditional graduation head wear. Graduates party in the City Square. Singing and dancing in the City Square today after today’s graduation ceremonies. Jeanne Armond, 23, and Alex Best, 24, graduate in Economics, with Lee-Anne Menzies, 24, graduating in Economics, Marketing and French and Lucy Egan, 24, graduating in Economics with German. Rafaela Charalambous, 26, graduates in International Finance, Mariam Girgis, 31, graduates in Research, Shafaq Baig, 26, graduates in International Marketing and Jasmin Hirn, 28, graduates with a Master of Science. A selfie to mark the occasion. The lads get together for a shot. All smiles for this crowd who graduate in Marketing and Finance. Dundee University classes of 2020/21 enjoy second day of graduations Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Doddie Weir and Eilidh Doyle to receive honorary degrees from Abertay University Dundee University classes of 2020/21 enjoy second day of graduations From Queen on the phone to the Big Yin’s lobby chat – ‘front desk girl’ Gilda remembers Dundee’s iconic Angus Hotel and its star-studded guests Dundee University graduates of 2020/21 finally enjoy in-person celebrations