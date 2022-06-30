Dundee University classes of 2020/2021 celebrate graduations after Covid delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Dundee University classes of 2020/2021 celebrate graduations after Covid delay

By Poppy Watson
June 30 2022, 3.25pm
Post Thumbnail

The Dundee University classes of 2020 and 2021 are proving good things come to those who wait as the third day of delayed graduation celebrations took place on Thursday.

Pandemic students have been reuniting with their former classmates at the Caird Hall in Dundee city centre this week.

Many graduates who finished their studies in 2020 and 2021 missed out on their special day as in-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

But they’re making up for it now, with seven ceremonies taking place over the course of the week.

Thursday saw graduates from the school of business and the school of social sciences celebrate their hard work with friends and family.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at the Caird Hall to capture the big day.

Graduating in International Marketing, Suzanna Xu, 24, Marija Ljubicic, 27, Maria Fure, 27, Jonathan Walker, 28, Sarah Manifold, 25 and Adipa Nilachart, 25.
Jamie Thorburn, 24, graduates in Accountancy and Finance with sister Sophie, dad Stuart and mum Sally-Anne.
Caitlin Stephen, 23, graduates in Geography.
Rachel Kennedy, 26, and Rosie Kendrick, 26, both graduate in Psychology.
Andie-Jasmin Watson, 22, graduates in Psycology with mum Mary Wallace, sister Mia Watson and dad Andrew Watson.
Raphael Okwaraugo, 33, graduates with a masters in Management and celebrates with dancing, champagne and traditional music.
This Italian crowd graduated in Business and Psychology and celebrated by singing an Italian anthem.
These Italian ladies put on their traditional graduation head wear.
Graduates party in the City Square.
Singing and dancing in the City Square today after today’s graduation ceremonies.
Jeanne Armond, 23, and Alex Best, 24, graduate in Economics, with Lee-Anne Menzies, 24, graduating in Economics, Marketing and French and Lucy Egan, 24, graduating in Economics with German.
Rafaela Charalambous, 26, graduates in International Finance, Mariam Girgis, 31, graduates in Research, Shafaq Baig, 26, graduates in International Marketing and Jasmin Hirn, 28, graduates with a Master of Science.
A selfie to mark the occasion.
The lads get together for a shot.
All smiles for this crowd who graduate in Marketing and Finance.

