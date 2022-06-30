Dundee University classes of 2020/2021 celebrate graduations after Covid delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee University classes of 2020 and 2021 are proving good things come to those who wait as the third day of delayed graduation celebrations took place on Thursday.

Pandemic students have been reuniting with their former classmates at the Caird Hall in Dundee city centre this week.

Many graduates who finished their studies in 2020 and 2021 missed out on their special day as in-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

But they’re making up for it now, with seven ceremonies taking place over the course of the week.

Thursday saw graduates from the school of business and the school of social sciences celebrate their hard work with friends and family.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at the Caird Hall to capture the big day.